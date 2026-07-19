Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected as the new president of ECOWAS.

Gathered this Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, the heads of state and government of ECOWAS have elected Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the organization’s new chairperson. He succeeds Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who had held this position since June 22, 2025.

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is the new chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). His appointment took place this Sunday, July 19, 2026, following the 69th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Thus, the Senegalese head of state succeeds the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, who had been leading the rotating presidency of the organization since June 22, 2025, when he was elected at the ordinary ECOWAS summit in Abuja, Nigeria.

By taking the helm of the sub-regional organization, Bassirou Diomaye Faye inherits an ECOWAS facing several major challenges. The fight against terrorism, the consolidation of regional integration, economic difficulties, and political tensions in some member states are among the key issues awaiting him.

In his address to his counterparts, the Senegalese president advocated for more effective collective action in the face of growing insecurity. He particularly called for the operationalization of the regional counter-terrorism force, the strengthening of cooperation among member states, and greater financial autonomy for ECOWAS.

The new chairperson also emphasized the need to preserve the spirit of solidarity that was instrumental in the creation of the organization, asserting his commitment to “keep alive the legacy of the founding fathers, adapting it to the challenges of our time.”

This takeover marks Senegal’s return to the leadership of ECOWAS and opens a new phase for the organization at a time when it seeks to strengthen its unity and influence in a region facing profound security and geopolitical changes.