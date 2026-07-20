Tchaourou: a drug den dismantled in a private residence, the owner placed in police custody.

A operation carried out by the police station in the Tchaourou district has put an end to a drug trafficking scheme being organized in the heart of a residential area in the Borgou department. A man in his forties, accused of turning his own home into a ghetto, has been arrested and placed in police custody.

Alerted by information regarding the sale of cannabis in a property located just behind the CEG II of Tchaourou, law enforcement intervened on Saturday, July 18, 2026. A thorough search of the premises confirmed the investigators’ suspicions. The police discovered and seized dozens of bags of cannabis carefully hidden in the house.

During his questioning at the police station, the suspect confessed, admitting to being the owner and dealer of these psychotropic substances. In light of this compelling evidence, the man was immediately placed in custody pending his presentation before judicial authorities.

This raid is part of a large campaign of special operations launched by the Republican Police several days ago to eradicate ghettos and combat the proliferation of psychotropic products in the region.