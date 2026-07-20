Baccalauréat in Benin: start of transcript retrieval this Monday

The time has come for the collection of report cards for candidates who participated in the Baccalaureate exams, June 2026 session.

The distribution operation officially begins this Monday, July 20, and will continue on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 8:00 am sharp. To facilitate the process and limit unnecessary travel for users, the ministry authorities have established a territorial network by assigning specific collection centers by area and by jury.

In the northern zone, the departments of Alibori, Atacora, and Donga each have a unique gathering site. Applicants from Alibori are invited to go to CEG 1 Kandi, those from Atacora are expected at CEG 1 Natitingou, while the collection point for candidates from Donga is set at CEG 1 Djougou.

For the department of Atlantique, the logistics are organized around three strategic hubs. Candidates registered in the municipalities of Abomey-Calavi, Allada, Zè, and Houègbo are directed to CEG 1 Abomey-Calavi. For their part, candidates affiliated with juries 271 to 276, 279 to 286, as well as 290 and 291 will need to present themselves at CEG Le Nokoué in Cotonou. Finally, CEG 1 Ouidah will be responsible for candidates belonging to juries 262 to 270, 277, 278, and 287 to 289.

For the department of Borgou, two centers have been designated to accommodate the recipients. Lycée Mathieu Bouké gathers individuals coming from the centers of Guéma, Albarika, Hubert Maga, Mathieu Bouké, Tchaourou, and the Catholic College Hibiscus. As for candidates who took their exams in the centers of Nikki, N’Dali, Bembèrèkè, as well as the Military Prytanée of Bembèrèkè, they will need to collect their results at CEG Bembèrèkè.

Regarding the other departments, all candidates from Couffo are expected at CEG 1 Dogbo, while the gathering for those from Collines is scheduled at CEG 1 Glazoué.

Education authorities provide additional information for latecomers or residents of certain administrative areas. Starting Wednesday, July 22, the distribution process will continue directly at the Departmental Directorates of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education (DDESTFP) in the departments of Zou and Collines.