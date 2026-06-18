Diplomacy: Benin expresses its solidarity with Niger after the terrorist attack in Niamey.

The Beninese government has officially reacted following the attacks that occurred this morning near Diori-Hamani International Airport in Niamey.

In a statement, Cotonou strongly condemned the armed attack carried out against Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey.

Beninese diplomacy denounces an unacceptable aggression targeting a highly strategic civilian infrastructure and deliberately endangering the security of the population. In these difficult times, Benin reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly Nigerien people, President Abdourahamane Tiani, and the authorities of the Republic of Niger. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, while recalling the deep ties of brotherhood and friendship that unite our two nations, the statement says.

This message of support reaffirms Benin’s unwavering commitment to the fraternal and historical ties that unite the two nations, despite a complex regional context. As a reminder, the attack carried out at dawn led to violent clashes with heavy weaponry after assailants managed to infiltrate the airport perimeter, reviving the specter of a previous incursion that occurred last January.