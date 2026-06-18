“He’s still the best striker in Portugal in the box,” Toni Kroos defends Ronaldo.

Criticized after his subdued performance against the DR Congo, Cristiano Ronaldo has received support from Toni Kroos. The former Real Madrid midfielder believes that the Portuguese captain remains, despite his 41 years, the offensive reference for the Seleção in the penalty area.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, defended Cristiano Ronaldo after concerns were raised about the Portuguese captain’s performance during the draw against the DR Congo (1-1) on Wednesday at the 2026 World Cup. At 41 years old, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner played the entire match but struggled to make an impact. The team led by Roberto Martinez could not do better than a point against the Leopards. During the match, Ronaldo touched the ball only 25 times, with just five touches in the opposition’s penalty area, fueling discussions about his role within the Seleção.

When asked about the presence of the Al Nassr player in the Portuguese starting eleven, Kroos stated that his former teammate still holds essential value for his team. “Ronaldo is not just playing because his name is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is still the best striker Portugal has in the penalty area,” explained the former German international, as quoted by Madrid Xtra. For Kroos, the Portuguese’s experience, positioning, and effectiveness continue to justify his starting role despite the passage of time. A true legend of world football, Ronaldo now has a total of 229 caps with Portugal, an absolute record in the history of international football. He also remains the all-time leading scorer for national teams with 143 goals while wearing the Portuguese jersey.





