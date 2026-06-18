Canalbox accelerates its deployment in Benin with a new phase of expansion marked by its arrival in Abomey-Calavi and a promotional offer aimed at democratizing access to fiber. Through a strategy of progressive coverage and incentive pricing, the operator intends to strengthen its presence in homes while consolidating its network in the main urban areas of the country.

In a strategic back-to-school atmosphere, Canalbox has reached a new milestone in Benin. During its first press conference held at its own facilities in Cotonou, the operator made a dual announcement: the extension of its network to Abomey-Calavi and the launch of an aggressive promotion on its fiber offers.

Just over a year after its official arrival in the country on April 30, 2025, the dynamics are clearly accelerating. In a market that is still being structured, Canalbox claims sustained deployment and a gradual strengthening of its network, already well established in several neighborhoods of Cotonou and its outskirts, notably Godomey, Togoudo, Mènontin, Agla, Vèdoko, as well as several localities in the Atlantic and Coastal regions.

Abomey-Calavi in the ranks, neighborhood by neighborhood

The major highlight of this new phase remains the official entry of Canalbox into Abomey-Calavi, now integrated into the operator’s coverage map. Several areas are already connected, including Bidossessi, Zopah, Tankpè, Parana, and Bakita. And the progress doesn’t stop there. Deployment is set to continue into other sectors such as Aitchédji and Calavi-Kpota, confirming a staggered expansion strategy, in line with the pace of technical infrastructures.

To support this ramp-up, Canalbox is banking on digital. “Residents can check their eligibility directly from the Canalbox app, available on Android and iPhone. Once the address is validated, the sales teams take care of the rest of the subscription process,” explained Jaurès Akpah, Canalbox design manager.

A promotional offer to accelerate adoption

On the commercial front, the operator is bringing out the heavy artillery. Throughout June, Canalbox is waiving installation fees and the cost of the internet box, usually set at 5,000 FCFA. “Specifically, anyone who subscribes to one of our offers benefits from free fiber installation at their home. We offer two packages. The first, called Start, is available for 15,000 FCFA per month and offers a speed of 50 Mbps. The second, Premium, is offered at 30,000 FCFA per month and allows users to enjoy a speed of 200 Mbps for the most demanding uses,” said Yacine Alao, CEO of Canal+Bénin.

A targeted operation designed to accelerate the penetration of fiber into homes. Subscriptions remain available through field agents, authorized sales points, or Canal+ stores. Existing customers are not forgotten, with simplified renewal via the code *607# or the usual channels. “This initiative aligns with our ambition to contribute to the democratization of very high-speed internet in Benin, so that as many Beninese families as possible can benefit from a fast, reliable, and accessible connection,” she added.

A controlled expansion before a national opening

When asked about the next steps, management takes a cautious stance. The priority remains clear: consolidate coverage in Cotonou and Abomey-Calavi before considering other cities like Parakou. A long-term development, dictated by the technical constraints of fiber optics and the need for significant investments. “The deployment of fiber optics is a gradual process that takes time and requires substantial investments. Unlike other technologies, it involves significant infrastructure work,” explained Yacine Alao.

“We are attentive to the requests that we receive from different localities and municipalities. All these requests are taken into account in our planning for development. Our priority, for the time being, remains to cover all of Cotonou and Abomey-Calavi before gradually extending our network to other areas,” she concluded. With this new phase of expansion and its promotional offer, Canalbox aims to further strengthen access to reliable and affordable very high-speed internet in Benin.