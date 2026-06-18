The Beninese Justin Lewis Denakpo elected to the National Academy of Medicine of France.

Beninese professor Justin Lewis Denakpo has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine of France. This distinction celebrates the journey of a recognized gynecologist-obstetrician and marks a renewed acknowledgment for Beninese medicine on the international scene.

The National Academy of Medicine of France, a leading scientific institution, was founded over two centuries ago. It brings together renowned individuals for their contributions to medicine, health sciences, and major public health issues. Professor Justin Lewis Denakpo’s entry into this institution is a significant milestone in his professional and academic journey.

Originating from Benin, Justin Lewis Denakpo is among the leading figures in gynecology-obstetrics. A professor at universities recognized by CAMES, he has excelled in teaching, research, and medical practice, particularly in areas related to maternal and child health.

In a statement released after his election, Professor Justin Lewis Denakpo expressed his emotion and gratitude. “It is with barely contained emotion that I share the news of my election to the National Academy of Medicine of France with my community of friends,” he wrote.

He thanked the president, the perpetual secretary, and the members of the National Academy of Medicine. The Beninese doctor also expressed his gratitude to several personalities in the medical and scientific fields who supported his candidacy, including professors Laurent Mandelbrot, Richard Villet, and Yves Ville.

In his message, Justin Lewis Denakpo also mentioned professor Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, for his support. He also paid tribute to other colleagues, peers, and mentors, including professors Vassilis Tsatsaris, Gilles Grange, Hawa Keita Meyer, Marc Gentilini, and Gilles Blody.

Recognition for a Medical and Academic Journey

Professor Justin Lewis Denakpo also paid tribute to his country, Benin, as well as to the figures who have marked his journey. He notably mentioned professor Alihonou, described in his statement as a great visionary leader.

This election is viewed as a source of pride for Benin and, more broadly, for Africa. It highlights the journey of a Beninese doctor whose commitment to gynecology-obstetrics, medical training, and research is recognized beyond national borders. In his statement, Justin Lewis Denakpo dedicated his entry into the Academy to his loved ones, his brothers and sisters, his classmates, his friends, as well as to the younger generation who could be inspired by this distinction.

Beyond individual recognition, this election enhances Beninese medical expertise and underscores the potential role of African skills in major international scientific institutions. Professor Justin Lewis Denakpo is known for his work and commitment to gynecology-obstetrics. His journey is also marked by the training of several generations of doctors and his involvement in medical research.

According to reports, his election received support from several notable figures in the medical and scientific community, including professor Denis Mukwege, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, as well as members of the National Academy of Medicine of France.

This recognition places the Beninese doctor among distinguished medical personalities honored by a prestigious institution. It also highlights the contribution of African practitioners and academics to advances in medicine.

A Pride for Benin

The entry of Professor Justin Lewis Denakpo into the National Academy of Medicine of France is an honor for Benin and for the national medical community. It provides additional visibility to Beninese expertise in the health field.

This distinction comes at a time when issues related to maternal health, reproductive health, and the management of gynecological diseases remain significant in Africa. The journey of Professor Denakpo stands as an example of success in the medical and academic fields.

Beyond individual recognition, this election enhances Beninese medicine and reminds us of the potential roles that African expertise can occupy in major international scientific institutions.