Benin: a fake police officer arrested for sextortion and impersonation in Adjohoun.

The law enforcement agencies have put an end to the activities of a notorious cybercriminal operating in the Ouémé valley.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, officials from the Adjohoun police station arrested a 27-year-old man. A tiler by profession and residing in Abato, the suspect is being pursued for impersonation, cybercrime, and sextortion against several Beninese and foreign citizens.

The investigation was initiated following numerous complaints recorded at the police stations of Dangbo, Azowlissé, Adjohoun, and Affamé. The victims all reported the same modus operandi: an individual fraudulently posing as a member of the Republican Police pressured and threatened them to extort large sums of money. Thanks to meticulous cross-referencing, investigators quickly located and arrested the suspect in Abato.

The search and examination of his mobile phones revealed the extent of his network. In addition to financial scams, the analysis of the devices highlighted acts of sextortion. The blackmailer used intimate and compromising content to extort his victims, both in Benin and abroad.

Even more disturbing, investigators discovered numerous photographs in which the suspect appeared wearing official uniforms of the Republican Police and the Beninese Armed Forces, outfits he used to establish his credibility and terrify his targets.

Given the technological and transnational nature of the case, the file was immediately transferred to the National Center for Digital Investigations (CNIN). This specialized unit is now responsible for thoroughly analyzing the seized devices, identifying any additional victims, tracing all financial flows, and tracking potential accomplices.