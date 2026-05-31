Arsenal, a “boring” team that “only defended,” according to Alex Ferguson.

Alex Ferguson congratulated Nasser Al-Khelaïfi after PSG’s second European title, while taking a jab at Arsenal, labeling them a “boring” team that “only defended.” The message from the former Manchester United manager came after a final statistically dominated by Paris, who won on penalties after struggling for a long time against the Gunners’ defensive block.

Sir Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, sent a personal message to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG, following the Parisian club’s victory in the Champions League final against Arsenal on Saturday, May 30, in Budapest, according to L’Équipe. “Nasser, it’s Alex Ferguson here. Well done, it was a tough evening for you, but you played against a boring team that only defended. Enjoy your holidays, you deserve it,” wrote the Scot, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999 and 2008.

PSG finished the match with 72% to 75% ball possession and 19 to 21 attempts on goal, according to sources, compared to 5 to 7 for Arsenal, who only managed one shot on target during the 120 minutes of play — Kai Havertz’s goal in the 6th minute. Arsenal adopted a low defensive block since taking the lead, a strategy that allowed the Gunners to hold on until penalties (PSG won 4-3).

Ferguson is not the only one to have reacted from within the football world. Thierry Henry, a consultant for CBS Sports and former French international, had already paid tribute to Al-Khelaïfi in the 2025 semifinals, and English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool mocked Arsenal on social media after the defeat, according to British sports media.