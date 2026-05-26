Benin: Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji appointed minister, government spokesperson for Wadagni.

By presidential decree dated May 26, 2026, the Beninese head of state, Romuald Wadagni, has appointed Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji as minister and government spokesperson. This appointment marks the return of a well-known figure in governmental communication within the executive branch.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has made a new appointment at the Presidency. According to decree n°2026-320 dated May 26, 2026, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji is appointed as minister and government spokesperson. The decree, signed in Cotonou by the head of state, specifies that this appointment takes effect from the date of signing and will be published in the official journal.

This designation comes a few days after the formation of the new government led by Romuald Wadagni. It confirms the new government’s desire to rely on profiles already experienced in institutional communication and media relations.

Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji is no stranger to the Beninese government sphere. Under Patrice Talon’s regime, he already held the positions of Deputy Secretary-General of the government and government spokesperson since 2021.

Known for his regular media appearances and explanations regarding government decisions, he had become one of the main voices of the Beninese executive in recent years. Through several press conferences, shows, and meetings with the media, he defended the reforms initiated by Talon’s government.

Before joining the Presidency, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji was a journalist and writer. Several Beninese media outlets recall that he had made a name for himself with his critical positions in public debate before joining the government team.

With this new appointment, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji officially becomes minister and will continue to handle communication and the spokesperson role of the government under Wadagni’s era.