An ECOWAS delegation makes proposals to the president of CENA

A mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently visited the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA).

A meeting aimed at submitting a series of proposals to strengthen the electoral process in Benin, in a context marked by the legislative and municipal elections of January 11, 2026.

The delegation, composed of representatives from the sub-regional organization, was received by the president of CENA, Sacca Lafia, to whom it presented its observations as well as recommendations covering several technical and organizational aspects of the conduct of the election.

Among the points discussed were suggestions to improve institutional communication, ensure better coordination among electoral actors, and strengthen transparency mechanisms and the management of potential disputes.

These proposals are part of ECOWAS’s commitment to supporting Benin in organizing free, peaceful, and credible elections, in line with international standards and regional commitments on democracy and good governance.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss logistical challenges observed in certain constituencies, as well as the mechanisms already in place by CENA to address them. Both sides encouraged the continuation of this constructive dialogue throughout the electoral process, including in the post-electoral phase.

For ECOWAS, the approach is part of a broader framework of technical support and citizen observation, without encroaching on national sovereignty, while emphasizing the quality of the organization and voters’ confidence in institutions.

CENA, for its part, welcomed the initiative and expressed its commitment to taking these recommendations into account in the implementation of field operations.