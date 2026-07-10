2026 World Cup: Spain eliminate Belgium 2-1 in quarter-final

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final at SoFi Stadium, advancing to the semi-finals thanks to Mikel Merino's 88th-minute winner.

Spain confirmed their status as an implacable force at the 2026 World Cup by eliminating Belgium 2-1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the quarter-final played on July 10, 2026. The Spaniards made the difference in the final minutes through a goal from Mikel Merino, sealing victory in regulation time and continuing their run without defeat or conceding a goal in the competition.

The victory came after a strong campaign for Spain, who had remained unbeaten since the start of the tournament and had kept five consecutive clean sheets. Belgium, meanwhile, boasting a prolific attack that had scored 13 goals in five matches, showed impressive resilience but ultimately succumbed to Spain’s organization.

The opening goal came from Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute, putting Spain ahead. Belgium responded before half-time through a penalty converted by Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st minute, after being set up by Timothy Castagne. Despite a late first-half yellow card for Pau Cubarsí, the two teams went into the break level at 1-1.

In the second half, coaches Luis de la Fuente and Rudi Garcia made several changes aimed at injecting energy into their teams. Alex Baena and Mikel Merino came on for Spain, while Belgium introduced Leandro Trossard, Hans Vanaken and Maxim De Cuyper in an attempt to take the lead. The turning point came in the 88th minute when Merino, who had just entered the match, rescued Spain by scoring the winning goal. The game also featured several cautions, notably for Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte.

A solid Spain backed by a 4-2-3-1 and young talent

Luis de la Fuente opted for a 4-2-3-1 combining youth and experience. Unai Simón guarded the goal, protected by a defense consisting of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. In midfield, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz played key roles in progressing the ball and building attacks, supported by Lamine Yamal, the team’s attacking engine. Dani Olmo, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal completed the attacking line, with Baena making a decisive contribution as a substitute. This setup allowed Spain to dominate possession (67%) and create numerous chances (13 shots, including 5 on target).

Belgium in a 4-2-3-1 with De Ketelaere and De Bruyne scorers but not enough

Belgium also lined up in a 4-2-3-1 under Rudi Garcia. Thibaut Courtois formed the last line of defense behind Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper. The midfield was driven by Hans Vanaken and Nicolas Raskin, with Charles De Ketelaere, the goalscorer, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku supporting the attack. Despite just 33% possession and only four shots, Belgium took advantage of a penalty opportunity. Substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens was introduced late, along with attacking players in an effort to force an equalizer, but the Belgian block could not contain Spain’s collective strength.

In conclusion, Spain continue their promising run into the semi-finals, where they will be able to build on their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. Belgium, despite a tournament marked by impressive attacking output, leave the competition after a hard-fought match that highlighted their individual talent but also their limitations against an organized opponent.

Spain Finished 2-1 SoFi Stadium Belgium Belgium Fil du match 30' ⚽ But - F. Ruiz 41' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe T. Castagne) 43' Carton jaune - P. Cubarsi 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace F. Torres) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace Pedri) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Witsel) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Vanaken (remplace R. Lukaku) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. De Cuyper (remplace J. Seys) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Courtois (remplace S. Lammens) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace N. Williams) 85' Carton jaune - K. De Bruyne 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Saelemaekers) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) 88' ⚽ But - M. Merino 90+3' Carton jaune - A. Laporte 90+5' Carton jaune - A. Witsel Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Spain 5 / Belgium 2

: Spain 5 / Belgium 2 Tirs : Spain 13 / Belgium 4

: Spain 13 / Belgium 4 Possession : Spain 67% / Belgium 33%

: Spain 67% / Belgium 33% Corners : Spain 5 / Belgium 1

: Spain 5 / Belgium 1 Fautes : Spain 9 / Belgium 11

: Spain 9 / Belgium 11 Cartons jaunes : Spain 1 / Belgium 0

: Spain 1 / Belgium 0 Passes : Spain 508 / Belgium 242

: Spain 508 / Belgium 242 Precision des passes : Spain 90% / Belgium 79%

: Spain 90% / Belgium 79% xG : Spain 1.32 / Belgium 0.34 Joueurs clés Fabián Ruiz (Spain) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 7.5