2026 World Cup: Neymar out for the clash Brazil – Morocco

Brazil will have to start their 2026 World Cup without Neymar. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the absence of his star player for the first match of the Seleção against Morocco, while expressing optimism about a return of the striker in the upcoming group stage matches.

Brazil will have to do without Neymar for their first match of the 2026 World Cup. The Seleção coach, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed that the striker will not be able to participate in the match against Morocco, scheduled for June 13 at the MetLife Stadium. Despite recurring physical issues in recent months, Neymar had been included in the squad of 26 players called up for the World Cup. This was a strong show of confidence from Ancelotti, who chose to rely on the experience of his number 10, absent from the Brazilian national team since 2023.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player had joined the group with enthusiasm during the trip to the United States. However, a new injury has jeopardized his return to competition and delayed his reappearance in the green-and-yellow jersey. In light of this situation, the Italian coach had already indicated that he would not call up an additional replacement. While the progress of the injury seemed promising in recent days, Neymar will ultimately not be ready for the opening clash against the Atlas Lions.

“He is working very hard to return as quickly as possible. We hope that he will recover and be able to rejoin the group next week,” Ancelotti stated at a press conference. After their opener against Morocco, Brazil will continue their group stage against Haiti and then Scotland. Two matches that could allow Neymar to gradually regain playing time if his recovery continues as expected. The Brazilian management remains cautious with their star, aware of the importance of preserving a player capable of changing the fate of the Seleção in major encounters.





