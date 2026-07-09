Mondial 2026 : la France et le Maroc dos à dos à la pause (0-0)

Fil du match

38' LIVE 38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by

36' ⚽ 36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers

34' VAR 34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez

32' ⚽ 32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it

31' ⚽ 31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes

28' LIVE 28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...