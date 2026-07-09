Mondial 2026 : la France et le Maroc dos à dos à la pause (0-0)

Les chiffres dessinent pourtant une première période plus nuancée. La France a eu le ballon avec 49% de possession et a davantage tenté sa chance, avec 10 tirs contre 0 pour le Maroc. Dans la zone décisive, le rapport des tirs cadrés est de 3 pour la France et 0 pour le Maroc. Les xG restent proches, avec 1.79 pour la France et 0.00 pour le Maroc.
Les faits de la première période
38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th…
25' Doue snaffles possession, a heavy touch by Hakimi as Maroc probe the France box. Suddenly France are tearing away on the counter, Maroc having committed too many men forward. Mbappe is sent slaloming down the left. He enters the box and drops a shoulder…
23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge…
21' … Rabiot heads lamely over the bar from eight yards. He should have done better
20' Olise slips Kounde into space down the right, and a corner is won. From which …
Un équilibre encore fragile
la France et le Maroc repartent dos à dos, mais la seconde période reste ouverte. Le premier changement de rythme, une erreur défensive ou une action arrêtée peuvent rapidement modifier le scénario du match.
38'LIVE38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36'⚽36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34'VAR34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32'⚽32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31'⚽31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28'LIVE28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...
23'⚽23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge...
Quarts de finale09/07/2026 21:00Gillette StadiumMi-temps 0-0
Fil du match
38'LIVE38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36'⚽36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34'VAR34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32'⚽32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31'⚽31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28'LIVE28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...
23'⚽23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge...
Articles
Compositions
France
Système4-2-3-1SélectionneurDidier Deschamps
Titulaires11
16Mike MaignanGardien
5Jules KoundéDéfenseur
4Dayot UpamecanoDéfenseur
17William SalibaDéfenseur
3Lucas DigneDéfenseur
6Manu KonéMilieu
14Adrien RabiotMilieu
7Ousmane DembéléMilieu
11Michael OliseMilieu
20Désiré DouéMilieu
10Kylian MbappéAttaquant
Remplaçants15
1Brice Samba
23Robin Risser
15Ibrahima Konaté
21Lucas Hernández
2Malo Gusto
19Theo Hernández
26Maxence Lacroix
8Aurélien Tchouaméni
18Warren Zaïre-Emery
24Rayan Cherki
13N'Golo Kanté
25Maghnes Akliouche
9Marcus Thuram
22Jean-Philippe Mateta
12Bradley Barcola
Maroc
Système4-2-3-1SélectionneurMohamed Ouahbi
Titulaires11
1Yassine BounouGardien
2Achraf HakimiDéfenseur
14Issa DiopDéfenseur
3Noussair MazraouiDéfenseur
26Anass Salah-EddineDéfenseur
6Ayyoub BouaddiMilieu
24Neil El AynaouiMilieu
10Brahim DíazMilieu
8Azzedine OunahiMilieu
7Chemsdine TalbiMilieu
23Bilal El KhannoussAttaquant
Remplaçants15
12Munir El Kajoui
22Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
5Marwane Saadane
13Zakaria El Ouahdi
18Chadi Riad
25Redouane Halhal
19Youssef Belammari
17Amine Sbai
16Gessime Yassine
15Samir El Mourabet
4Sofyan Amrabat
11Ismael Saibari
20Ayoub El Kaabi
21Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9Soufiane Rahimi
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : France 3 / Maroc 0
Tirs : France 10 / Maroc 0
Possession : France 49% / Maroc 51%
Corners : France 3 / Maroc 1
Fautes : France 3 / Maroc 5
Passes : France 201 / Maroc 210
Precision des passes : France 90% / Maroc 86%
xG : France 1.79 / Maroc 0.00
Joueurs clés
Yassine Bounou (Maroc) : note 8.5, 3 arret(s)
Désiré Doué (France) : note 7.3
Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 7.2
Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Issa Diop (Maroc) : note 6.9
Brahim Díaz (Maroc) : note 6.9
William Saliba (France) : note 6.7
Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.7
Absences et blessures
I. Saibari : Maroc · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Injury
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