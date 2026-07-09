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Mondial 2026 : la France et le Maroc dos à dos à la pause (0-0)

France – Maroc a atteint la pause au Mondial 2026, la France et le Maroc sont dos à dos sur le score de 0-0.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Maroc, le 09/07/2026 21:00, stade Gillette Stadium
Illustration editoriale generee par IA.
3 min de lecture
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SOMMAIRE

Les chiffres dessinent pourtant une première période plus nuancée. La France a eu le ballon avec 49% de possession et a davantage tenté sa chance, avec 10 tirs contre 0 pour le Maroc. Dans la zone décisive, le rapport des tirs cadrés est de 3 pour la France et 0 pour le Maroc. Les xG restent proches, avec 1.79 pour la France et 0.00 pour le Maroc.

Les faits de la première période

  • 38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
  • 36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
  • 34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
  • 32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
  • 31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
  • 28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th…
  • 25' Doue snaffles possession, a heavy touch by Hakimi as Maroc probe the France box. Suddenly France are tearing away on the counter, Maroc having committed too many men forward. Mbappe is sent slaloming down the left. He enters the box and drops a shoulder…
  • 23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge…
  • 21' … Rabiot heads lamely over the bar from eight yards. He should have done better
  • 20' Olise slips Kounde into space down the right, and a corner is won. From which …

Un équilibre encore fragile

la France et le Maroc repartent dos à dos, mais la seconde période reste ouverte. Le premier changement de rythme, une erreur défensive ou une action arrêtée peuvent rapidement modifier le scénario du match.

France
Mi-temps Gillette Stadium
Maroc
09/07/2026 21:00 Quarts de finale
Résumé à la pauseCompositionsAvant-match
Fil du match
  1. 38'38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
  2. 36'36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
  3. 34'34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
  4. 32'32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
  5. 31'31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
  6. 28'28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...
  7. 23'23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge...
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : France 3 / Maroc 0
  • Tirs : France 10 / Maroc 0
  • Possession : France 49% / Maroc 51%
  • Corners : France 3 / Maroc 1
  • Fautes : France 3 / Maroc 5
  • Passes : France 201 / Maroc 210
  • Precision des passes : France 90% / Maroc 86%
  • xG : France 1.79 / Maroc 0.00
Calendrier Quarts de finale
Voir le Calendrier Complet
Quarts de finale
France
Mi-temps Gillette Stadium
Maroc
Résumé à la pause
Quarts de finale
Espagne
A venir SoFi Stadium
Belgique
Quarts de finale
Norvège
A venir Hard Rock Stadium
Angleterre
Quarts de finale
Argentine
A venir Arrowhead Stadium
Suisse
À NE PAS MANQUER
FIL D'ACTU
21:53 Football : Mondial 2026 : la France et le Maroc dos à dos à la pause (0-0)
21:15 Célébrité : Karine Le Marchand prolonge son contrat avec M6 jusqu’en 2029 malgré l’arrivée de Cyril Hanouna au groupe
21:53 Mondial 2026 : la France et le Maroc dos à dos à la pause (0-0)