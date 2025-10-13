2026 presidential election: the LD party convenes its National Council to select its two-person ticket.

The Les Démocrates (LD) party will hold its National Council on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Gratitude event hall in Abomey-Calavi.

The announcement was made through an official invitation signed by the delegated representative, Alassani Tigri, on behalf of the party leader, Yayi Boni.

According to the statement, this high-level meeting is convened to designate the party’s presidential ticket for the 2026 election. The agenda will also include discussions on the progress of the party’s organizational structures and the validation of certain decisions arising from the 1st ordinary congress held in Parakou on October 14 and 15, 2023.

The National Council will bring together, among others, members of the High Council, the 90 members of the national coordination, representatives of the 24 electoral districts, as well as one member from each of the 77 communal coordinations.

The party stresses that participants’ attendance and punctuality are required, adding that the detailed program will be handed to each delegate in the participant kit.

This meeting is particularly important in the current political context, as the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) opens on Friday, October 10, the official period for submitting candidacies for the April 2026 presidential election.