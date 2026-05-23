Senegal: Sonko’s dismissal opens a political crisis at the top of the state.

The dismissal of Ousmane Sonko from the Prime Minister’s office on Friday, May 22, 2026, marks a significant break at the top of the Senegalese state. Amid political tensions, power struggles within PASTEF, and the looming presidential election of 2029, the former Prime Minister now appears committed to a strategy of outright opposition against President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal is entering a new political phase following the dismissal of Ousmane Sonko from his position as Prime Minister. The decision, made on Friday, May 22, 2026, by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, signifies the break between two men long portrayed as the faces of a single political project.

Upon the announcement of his departure from the government, Ousmane Sonko projected a calculated calm. On his social media, the former head of government reacted with a brief statement, indicating that he would sleep “with a light heart” at the Keur Gorgui residence. Just hours before his dismissal, he had hinted that his party, PASTEF, did not rule out a return to opposition if the president deviated from the political line advocated by the party.

This statement sets the tone for a new phase in the power struggle between the two figures of the Senegalese executive. Ousmane Sonko is not only leaving the Prime Minister’s office; he is also regaining the freedom of speech that could quickly turn his departure from the government into a major political repositioning. As president of PASTEF, he retains considerable influence over the party’s activist base and part of the parliamentary majority.

A Strong Activist Base

Within his camp, reactions were swift. Officials close to the former Prime Minister, such as Waly Diouf Bodian, publicly expressed their support. The mobilization observed at the Keur Gorgui residence on the evening of the dismissal confirmed that Sonko remains a central figure for many activists. Just days earlier, on May 17, a gathering in Dakar had already taken on the appearance of a show of strength around the prospect of Sonko’s candidacy for the presidential election of 2029.

The dismissal thus appears to be the culmination of tensions that have been building for several months. Initially, the duo Diomaye-Sonko had been founded on a unique political alliance. Prevented from running in the 2024 presidential election, Ousmane Sonko had supported the candidacy of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was then seen as his loyal lieutenant. Elected in the first round, he subsequently appointed Sonko as Prime Minister, presenting a picture of a united tandem.

However, this political structure gradually showed its limitations. Disagreements multiplied regarding the direction of power, the role of PASTEF, the structuring of the presidential coalition, and institutional choices. The appointment of Aminata Touré to restructure the “Diomaye Président” coalition was notably perceived as a hostile political signal by some of Sonko’s close associates. Other episodes, related to negotiations with the IMF or voting on electoral reforms, heightened the mistrust between the presidency and the Prime Minister’s office.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye himself had prepared the ground for a possible break. In a televised intervention at the beginning of May, he recalled that the Prime Minister could only remain in office as long as he had his confidence. He also denounced an excessive personalization around the head of government, implying that presidential authority should take precedence over internal power struggles within the party.

For Ousmane Sonko, this eviction could, however, open a new strategic phase. Released from governmental solidarity, he can now more directly criticize the actions of Diomaye Faye and try to capture the disappointment of a portion of the electorate that had supported the rupture project in 2024. His discourse could revolve around a simple idea: that power has deviated from the initial line defended by PASTEF.

2029 in Sight

The 2029 presidential election is already emerging as the horizon for this recomposition. The question of Sonko’s eligibility remains central. An amendment to the electoral code, adopted at the end of April 2026 by the PASTEF-dominated National Assembly, could allow him to return to the electoral race, pending institutional validation. The opposition sees it as a reform crafted specifically for the former Prime Minister, while his supporters view it as a necessary correction following his exclusion from the 2024 election.

Sonko’s departure also raises questions about the future of the majority. PASTEF, which holds significant weight in Parliament, could become a tool of pressure against the new government. If the party remains loyal to its president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye may find himself in a delicate position, possessing strong presidential legitimacy but a weakened party base.

In traditional opposition, this fracture is being watched closely. Opponents of Sonko and Diomaye Faye may seek to exploit the division within the ruling camp. Barthélémy Dias, a critical political figure towards Sonko, could particularly take advantage of this recomposition to weaken the president while maintaining a distance from the former Prime Minister.

Beyond individual strategies, this crisis marks a turning point for Senegal. The tandem that had embodied the 2024 alternation gives way to an open rivalry. By dismissing Ousmane Sonko, Bassirou Diomaye Faye asserts his presidential authority. By leaving the Prime Minister’s office, Sonko becomes a free political actor, capable of mobilizing the streets, the party, and Parliament.

The rupture between the two men is therefore more than just a change in Prime Minister. It opens a long-term political battle, with an eye on the local elections of 2027 and especially the presidential election of 2029. Senegal thus enters a period of uncertainty, where the former ruling duo could become the main axis of confrontation in the national political landscape.