Beninese humor: Amour Aïou succeeds in his bet of two sold-out dates

The Walô Dance Center hosted, on May 23 and 24, 2026, two sold-out performances of the show Ce qu’il en coûte by Amour Aïou. Between acclaimed performances, artist testimonials, and audience engagement, the event confirms the rise of the comedian on the Beninese stage.

The Walô Dance Center welcomed the show Ce qu’il en coûte by Amour Aïou for two consecutive evenings, achieving sold-out shows each time. This is a rare success in the world of Beninese stand-up, praised by both the invited artists and an enthusiastic crowd. Among the attendees, comedian Gilbert Houefa expressed his support for the event: “I came to support the mega one-man-show of Amour Aïou, Ce qu’il en coûte. We followed the show from start to finish, and it just ended.”

While he praised the overall atmosphere, he made a humorous remark: “During his performance, he brought a girl on stage, and they danced together. Yet, we also participated in the show, but he was the only one who danced with the girl! I didn’t like that.” He concluded more seriously: “Organizing two consecutive dates like this is not easy. It’s reserved for brave individuals.”

On stage, comedian Estelle also praised the successful night and the strong turnout of the audience. “Honestly, it was a beautiful evening, a successful night. There were a lot of people, and the atmosphere was truly vibrant.” She took the opportunity to send a message of support to the artist: “I wish him to continue on this path, that the adventure doesn’t stop here.”

An Unprecedented Performance for Beninese Humor

The highlight of these two performances, Amour Aïou himself expressed gratitude to those around him and the audience. “I want to thank all my partners, my staff, my friends, my guests, my fans, and everyone who came out.” Proud of the success achieved, he emphasized an unprecedented performance: “This is the first time a Beninese comedian has presented the same show two days in a row, with the same content, the same staging, and the same energy.” He added: “We can still do better, go even further.”

In the audience, spectators widely confirmed this excitement. Sossou Euloge spoke of a successful moment: “Honestly, I’m satisfied, both with the audience and the performance. There was content, creativity, and a very good atmosphere.” Grace Moko, also involved in the organization, shared the same enthusiasm: “Honestly, it was pure pleasure, a real delight. And if I had the chance to do it again, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second.”

With these two sold-out dates, Ce qu’il en coûte not only confirms the rising star of Amour Aïou, but also the progressive structuring of a Beninese comedy scene that is thriving.





