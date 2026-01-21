2026 Benin presidential election: CENA launches recruitment of electoral agents

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) has officially launched the recruitment process for electoral agents ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026 in Benin.

According to the statement released by the body responsible for organizing the election, this call for applications is part of the preparatory phase of the electoral process. The objective is to form the teams that will ensure the smooth conduct of operations on the ground, from the installation of polling stations to the tallying of results.

This recruitment adds to those already conducted for the legislative and municipal elections on January 11, 2026, for which the CENA had launched calls for applications for district and zone coordinators, their assistants, as well as the members of the polling stations.



The electoral authorities emphasize the importance of this step to ensure a transparent and credible conduct of the election.