Zémidjan robbery in Bohicon: one suspect beaten by the crowd, the other missing

A motorcycle taxi driver was the victim of an attack in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 5, 2026, in the Gnidjazoun district of Bohicon. The incident occurred in the Aligoudo neighborhood, where one of the alleged perpetrators of the robbery was chased down and beaten by residents, while his accomplice managed to escape.



According to the victim’s account, the incident began near Bohicon’s CEG 1. Two young men reportedly got out of a vehicle to solicit a ride. After discussing the fare, they asked the driver to take them to Gnidjazoun.



Arriving in the Aligoudo area, the two passengers reportedly spoke of a sacrifice to be performed for a local deity. The driver says he understood too late that it was a ruse. One of the individuals then brandished a firearm to snatch his Bajaj-branded motorcycle and also try to take his mobile phone.



In the confusion, one of the suspects reportedly managed to start the motorcycle before fleeing with his accomplice. The motorcycle taxi driver, shaken, cried for help, which quickly mobilized other zémidjan drivers and residents of the neighborhood.



The pursuit by the population led to the interception of one of the suspects. According to several testimonies, the man, described as wearing a red shirt, was violently confronted by residents before the arrival of law enforcement. His accomplice remains at large.



Having been informed of the situation, the Aligoudo neighborhood chief, Alexis Agbahoungba, confirmed the incident to Oxygène and urged residents to cooperate with authorities to curb the attacks reported in the Gnidjazoun district.



