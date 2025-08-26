“You’re not my father”: Regina Daniels puts her husband Ned Nwoko in his place

- Advertisement -

In a candid public moment, Ned Nwoko revealed how his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, reacts when he asks her to go to bed. The scene took place in the presence of Rita Daniels, the actress Regina’s mother.

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko shared that his wife, the famous actress Regina Daniels, rarely gets any rest and that he often reminds her of the importance of going to bed. But the young woman’s reaction still surprises him.

“When I tell her to go to bed, she now replies, ‘You’re not my father,'” he said.

That remark immediately triggered a funny scene. Sitting beside him, Regina tried to cover her husband’s mouth with her hand, then, smiling, clarified that he was “lying.”

The actress then spoke up to reaffirm her devotion to her husband.

“He’s everything to me,” she said tenderly.

Rita Daniels’ reaction

Witnessing the exchange, Rita Daniels, the actress’s mother, advised her daughter to always accompany her husband when he goes to bed. She even asked Regina to kneel to apologize to Ned Nwoko.

The actress, visibly amused, complied, repeating that her husband was “everything to her.”