BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml "You're not my father": Regina Daniels puts her husband Ned Nwoko in his place

“You’re not my father”: Regina Daniels puts her husband Ned Nwoko in his place

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
- Advertisement -

In a candid public moment, Ned Nwoko revealed how his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, reacts when he asks her to go to bed. The scene took place in the presence of Rita Daniels, the actress Regina’s mother.

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko shared that his wife, the famous actress Regina Daniels, rarely gets any rest and that he often reminds her of the importance of going to bed. But the young woman’s reaction still surprises him.

“When I tell her to go to bed, she now replies, ‘You’re not my father,'” he said.

- Publicité-

That remark immediately triggered a funny scene. Sitting beside him, Regina tried to cover her husband’s mouth with her hand, then, smiling, clarified that he was “lying.”

The actress then spoke up to reaffirm her devotion to her husband.

“He’s everything to me,” she said tenderly.

- Publicité-

Rita Daniels’ reaction

Witnessing the exchange, Rita Daniels, the actress’s mother, advised her daughter to always accompany her husband when he goes to bed. She even asked Regina to kneel to apologize to Ned Nwoko.

The actress, visibly amused, complied, repeating that her husband was “everything to her.”

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

2026 World Cup (Qualifying) – Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti’s squad list without Neymar, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

Madagascar

CHAN 2025: Madagascar knocks out Sudan and advances to the final

Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Transfer window: “clowns”, snubbed, Victor Boniface slams AC Milan

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS