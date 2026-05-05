The United States threatens Iran with a ‘devastating’ retaliation in the event of an attack.

From the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth warned Tehran that an offensive against American forces or merchant ships would trigger a massive military response, while assuring that Washington does not seek escalation.

The United States issued a firm warning to Iran, urging it to renounce any hostile action against its forces or against commercial shipping in the region. Speaking on Tuesday from the Pentagon, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, warned that any attack targeting American military personnel or merchant ships would trigger a response of ‘overwhelming and devastating firepower’.

The American official nevertheless insisted that Washington was not seeking escalation, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic zone for global trade. “We are not seeking confrontation. But we cannot allow Iran to obstruct access to a vital international sea lane for trade“, he said. The message comes amid persistent tensions in this key region, where freedom of navigation remains a major issue for the great powers.





