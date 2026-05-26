Benin: Georges Alé takes over the Living Environment and promises to “raise the bar even higher”

Georges Alé has officially taken over as the Minister of Living Environment, Transport, and Sustainable Development, following José Didier Tonato’s ten years in charge. A civil engineer with experience at Vinci, Bouygues, and Colas Africa, the new minister inherits a strategic portfolio marked by major urban and road projects, with a stated ambition to continue the ongoing work while “raising the bar even higher.”

Georges Alé officially took office as Minister of Living Environment, Transport, and Sustainable Development on Tuesday, May 26, in Cotonou, in an atmosphere described by La Nation Bénin as “both friendly and filled with emotion.” His predecessor, José Didier Tonato, who had been in the role since October 2017, handed over after presenting a decade’s worth of infrastructure transformation in Benin. Alé called this work “impressive” and mentioned that he felt “under pressure,” believing that the challenge would be to “raise the bar even higher.” “I step into this role with a strong sense of responsibility and a real awareness of our fellow citizens’ expectations,” he stated.

The new minister announced the continuation of actions across several sectors: water and forest management, heritage preservation, sanitation, road safety, road construction, and waste management. He also indicated his intention to focus particularly on the renewal program for vulnerable neighborhoods and cities, aiming to enable more families to access “essential infrastructure” such as roads, sanitation, street lighting, and green spaces. He expressed his desire to work with ministry staff “in a spirit of listening and dialogue.”

Hailing from Dassa in the Collines department, Georges Alé holds a PhD in civil engineering, supplemented by training at the Wharton Business School and the London Business School. His professional journey was built within the two largest global construction groups. He initially held several strategic roles at Vinci, particularly in Chad, Rwanda, Uganda, and Morocco. He then became the general manager of Colas Africa in Cotonou, a subsidiary of Bouygues, where he supervised several landmark projects in Benin’s urban landscape: the Place de l’Amazone, the Boulevard de la Marina, and works related to Cotonou International Airport. He also managed complex operational crises in Niger. Recently, Forbes Africa recognized him among its notable personalities. In addition to his activities in the construction sector, he teaches leadership and project management courses at the Polytechnic School of Abomey-Calavi.

His appointment reflects a shift in profile at the helm of the portfolio: Tonato was an urban planner and strategist, with backgrounds in the United Nations, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank. Alé is a field engineer trained in multinational construction companies, experienced in delegated project management and large-scale construction in challenging environments.

Tonato’s Achievements Are Hard to Match

José Didier Tonato, born in Grand-Popo, was one of the most enduring and visible ministers of the Talon regime. In ten years, he led the urban transformation of Cotonou, overseeing road reconfiguration, the Asphaltage project (over 1,000 kilometers of paved roads in secondary cities), the restructuring of the surroundings of the autonomous port, and the launch of the renewal program for impoverished neighborhoods. In 2024, he received the United Nations Habitat Award on behalf of Benin, recognizing efforts related to the policy of reducing inadequate housing in lakeside municipalities. His departure from the Living Environment Ministry to no other government portfolio (he leaves the government to serve as a presidential advisor) concludes a decade at the helm of the department.

The vulnerable neighborhood renewal program that Alé intends to continue, officially titled Bénin Nokoué for lakeside areas and PRIQC for cities, remains the most costly ongoing project, funded by the World Bank and the African Development Bank, with remaining tranches conditional on the speed of execution for upcoming phases.