World Cup 2026: Panama unveils a squad of 26 players

Panama has unveiled the list of 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, following a final decision made by Thomas Christiansen. Former Marseille player, Amir Murillo, is included in the list.

This Tuesday, Panama made public the composition of its group of 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. A squad led by Thomas Christiansen, who has been in charge since 2020, that strikes a balance between experienced veterans and players based abroad. Among the names chosen is Amir Murillo. The former Olympique de Marseille player, now at Besiktas, will bring his experience from high-level European football to a Panamanian team seeking stability on the world stage.

Before diving into the heart of the matter, the Marea Roja will play two friendly matches: first against Brazil on May 31, then against the Dominican Republic on June 4. These tests will allow the coaching staff to finalize the last adjustments before heading to North America. In Group L of the World Cup, Panama will face tough challenges. Aníbal Godoy’s teammates will kick off the competition against Ghana on June 18, followed by two formidable opponents: Croatia on June 24 and England on June 27.

The unveiled list reflects a broad openness towards foreign championships. In defense, notable players include César Blackman, José Córdoba, and Éric Davis. In midfield, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Yoel Bárcenas are among the technical leaders. In attack, the coach can rely on Ismaël Díaz, Cecilio Waterman, and José Fajardo. With this group, Panama hopes to take a step forward and fully play its card in a strong pool, where every point will count.

The Panama list:

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha), Luis Mejía (Nacional), Cesar Samudi (CD Marathon)

Defenders: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Fidel Escobar (Deportivo Saprissa), Andrés Andrade (LASK), Edgardo Fariña (Nizhny Novgorod), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Éric Davis (CD Plaza Amador), Jiovany Ramos (Academia Puerto Cabello), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz).

Midfielders: Anibal Godoy (San Diego), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Pumas), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United), Cristian Martínez (Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juárez), César Yanis (Cobresal), Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlán FC), Alberto Quintero (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (Universidad Católica).

Forwards: Ismaël Díaz (Leon), Cecilio Waterman (Universitad de Concepción), José Fajardo (Universidad Católica), Tomás Rodríguez (Deportivo Saprissa)





