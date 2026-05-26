Benin: Romuald Wadagni appoints the coordinator of the Bureau of Analysis and Investigation (BAI)

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, formalized a major appointment on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, within the strategic oversight and monitoring apparatus at the presidency.

Indeed, through Decree No. 2026 – 318, Adédiran Alfred Affoyon has been promoted to the position of Coordinator of the Analysis and Investigation Office (BAI) of the presidency.

This appointment is part of a series of presidential decrees issued on the same day, aimed at restructuring and securing the inner technical circle of senior management at the Marina Palace.

The choice of Adédiran Alfred Affoyon coincides with the strengthening of the General Secretariat of the presidency and the cabinet of the Head of State.

The leadership of the Analysis and Investigation Office constitutes a pivotal role in the governance doctrine established in Cotonou. This strategic structure has as its main mission to monitor the implementation of the government’s flagship projects, audit the performance of ministries, and investigate the compliance of public resource management.

By entrusting the BAI to Adédiran Alfred Affoyon, President Romuald Wadagni reaffirms his commitment to maintaining strict technical control over the implementation of his government program. The new coordinator will be responsible for leading this supervisory unit, ensuring that the actions of the 24 ministries align with the performance targets set for the start of this seven-year term.