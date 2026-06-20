World Cup 2026: the United States joins Mexico in the Round of 16.

Victorious over Australia (2-0), the United States has secured its qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, joining Mexico, which has already qualified for the next round. The two co-hosting countries have made a perfect start and are already establishing themselves as major players in the tournament.

The first teams qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup are now known. After Mexico, the United States has also confirmed its ticket to the elimination phase. The Americans earned their qualification with a controlled victory against Australia (2-0) during the second match of Group D played at Seattle Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino’s men made the difference thanks to an own goal by Cameron Burgess, before Alex Freeman sealed the American success in the second half.

With six points gathered from two matches, the United States sits alone at the top of its group and cannot be caught by teams currently outside the qualifying spots. The tournament co-hosts will play their final group match against Turkey, aiming to maintain first place. The Americans thus join Mexico among the first nations qualified for the knockout stage. La Tri had validated its ticket earlier with a narrow but valuable victory over South Korea (1-0). At home, the two co-hosting countries have so far maintained a flawless record and are confirming their ambitions in this 2026 World Cup.





