Market: Vinicius Jr rejects Real Madrid’s latest offer, Arsenal remains on standby.

The negotiations between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid have hit a new snag. Despite an extension offer until 2031, the Brazilian winger has not given his agreement, reigniting speculation about his future as Arsenal closely monitors the situation.

Vinicius Jr’s future at Real Madrid is more uncertain than ever. With less than a year until his contract expires, the Brazilian international has still not reached an agreement with the Madrid leaders to extend his deal. This situation now places pressure on the Casa Blanca. While the player has never hidden his attachment to Real Madrid and the club has publicly expressed its desire to keep him, discussions have stalled for many months. According to several Spanish media outlets, a crucial meeting is set to take place in the coming hours to try to unlock the situation. According to information from Cadena SER, Vinicius Jr turned down the latest offer made by Real Madrid, which included a contract extension until 2031 and an annual salary estimated at 22 million euros.

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However, the financial aspect is not the main point of disagreement. According to The Athletic, negotiations are especially stalled over the sharing of image rights. The Brazilian is also reportedly demanding a significant signing bonus to renew his contract, with the amount exceeding 70 million euros according to several sources. Arsenal is closely following the situation. The Gunners are said to be willing to meet the player’s financial demands and make him a key part of their sports project. This status is one that Vinicius Jr has not fully occupied at Real Madrid since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, who has become one of the central figures of the Madrid team.

Aware of the risks associated with a contract nearing its end, the Madrid leaders wish to obtain a response as soon as possible. Starting in January, Vinicius Jr will be able to negotiate freely with the club of his choice with the aim of leaving without compensation in the summer of 2027. To avoid such a scenario, Real Madrid is no longer ruling out a transfer this transfer window if discussions do not yield results. This decision would allow the club to recover a fee rather than see one of its key players depart without financial compensation.