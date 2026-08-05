Sub-regional security: Benin and Nigeria seal a strengthened partnership against terrorism.

The Minister Delegate to the President of the Republic responsible for National Defense, Gildas Agonkan, received on Tuesday in Cotonou General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This official visit is part of the efforts to strengthen cross-border military cooperation and to consolidate efforts in the fight against insecurity in the sub-region.

Welcomed upon his arrival at the Cotonou international airport, the Nigerian minister and his delegation of high-ranking military officials immediately proceeded to the Togbin base. General Christopher Gwabin Musa met the contingent of Nigerian soldiers currently stationed there.

He praised their rigor, professionalism, as well as their notable participation in the military parade on August 1 in Cotonou, a presence described as a strong symbol of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations.

Fusion of strategies and call for citizen collaboration

The discussions continued with a bilateral working session at the Beninese Ministry of Defense. Gildas Agonkan called for a complete convergence of capabilities, talents, and logistical means of both armies to face a multifaceted and borderless terrorist threat.

Conveying greetings from the Nigerian president and congratulating Benin on its national holiday, General Christopher Gwabin Musa reaffirmed Abuja’s firm commitment to jointly close security gaps with Cotonou.

He concluded by making an urgent appeal to the civilian populations on both sides of the border to actively cooperate with the defense and security forces by reporting any suspicious movements, reminding that the social isolation of armed groups remains the best leverage to neutralize their expansion.