Pink notebook: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will say “yes” this weekend in Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon leave the singles circle. According to the British press, the Portuguese star and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, are set to celebrate their wedding this weekend in Madeira, the island where the Al-Nassr striker grew up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to take a new step in his personal life. According to the British press, the Portuguese legend is expected to marry his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in a ceremony planned for this weekend on his home island of Madeira. According to information from The Sun, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his fiancée will tie the knot on Saturday, August 8, in Funchal, the capital of Madeira, where the former striker for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus grew up. Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, the couple is said to have reserved a cathedral in the city to celebrate their union.

A reception at the Savoy Palace

According to the British tabloid, the festivities will continue at the Savoy Palace, one of the most prestigious hotels in Funchal, where several areas are said to have been booked for the occasion. “Hotel guests have been informed that two floors as well as several bars will not be accessible on Friday and Saturday,” a source cited by The Sun stated. In recent days, rumors spoke of a wedding in Sintra, near Lisbon, on August 1. This information has ultimately been denied, reinforcing the hypothesis of a ceremony organized in Madeira, a highly symbolic location for Cristiano Ronaldo.