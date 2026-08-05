Benin: the Senate meets this Thursday to elect the office of its very first term.

The entry of Benin into the era of bicameralism marks a pivotal moment. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, 2026, the 25 members of the Senate will meet for a decisive session.

The personalities that make up the second chamber will gather tomorrow Thursday at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo for a crucial plenary session that will certainly focus on the appointment of the three individuals who will make up the executive board of this institution born from the latest constitutional revision.

After the validation of the internal regulations deemed compliant with the Constitution by the seven sages of the Constitutional Court, the challenge now is to determine who will lead this institution for the next five years.

​Potential Candidates for the Presidency

​Among the prominent figures on the national political scene who may embody this presidency, several leading profiles stand out. These include:

​ Patrice Talon: The former head of state has legitimacy tied to institutional reforms and his understanding of the mechanisms of republican governance.

The former head of state has legitimacy tied to institutional reforms and his understanding of the mechanisms of republican governance. ​ Nicéphore Soglo: A major figure in Benin’s democratic history, his profile as a senior civil servant and former president brings a dimension of wisdom and balance.

A major figure in Benin’s democratic history, his profile as a senior civil servant and former president brings a dimension of wisdom and balance. ​ Boni Yayi: Also a former president of the Republic, his stature and experience in public management make him a natural candidate for this second chamber of strategic orientation.

Also a former president of the Republic, his stature and experience in public management make him a natural candidate for this second chamber of strategic orientation. ​Adrien Houngbédji: A prominent figure in parliament and trained jurist, his long experience at the head of the National Assembly represents an asset for structuring the initial work of the Senate.

​The Constitution of the Restricted Bureau

​In addition to the election of the president of the institution, Thursday’s vote will determine the two other members who will complete the leadership triumvirate.

This three-member bureau will be tasked with leading discussions, ensuring the independence of the upper chamber, and overseeing its role in legislative arbitration and regulation for a five-year term.