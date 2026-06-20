World Cup 2026: Spain and Saudi Arabia battle for a place in Group H at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Spain face Saudi Arabia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial Group H match at the 2026 World Cup after both teams drew their opening fixtures.

Spain and Saudi Arabia meet on 21 June 2026 at 5 p.m. GMT+1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a decisive group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. This Group H clash features two teams already in action as they look to shape their future in the competition.

Both sides have played their opening match. Spain dropped a point against Cape Verde (0-0), while Saudi Arabia earned a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Those results leave both teams level on one point, making this match crucial in gaining an advantage in a group that also includes Cape Verde and Uruguay.

The fixture pits Spain, a tournament favorite and reigning European champion under Luis de la Fuente, against an agile and disciplined Saudi side led by Greek coach Georgios Donis. The match carries strategic importance – a win would strengthen La Roja’s position and put pressure on their rivals, while Saudi Arabia will look to prevail in order to boost their chances of qualification.

With contrasting dynamics, Spain are relying on a possession-based strategy combined with attacking verticality. The Spanish squad features emerging talents, giving the team balance and creativity. Saudi Arabia are built around a cohesive team, made up mostly of players from the domestic league, with strict tactical discipline and strong cohesion as they aim to spring a surprise.

Focus on Spain

The team led by Luis de la Fuente come into this fixture with confidence after a controlled qualifying campaign. Crowned European champions in 2024, Spain dominated qualifying with five wins and one draw, scoring 21 goals and conceding only two.

La Roja use a tactical system based on fluid collective play. Captain Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, is a central pillar in building the play. Alongside him, Arsenal’s Mikel Merino and young talent Lamine Yamal bring creativity and dynamism. Spain can also rely on experienced figures such as defender Pau Torres and striker Álvaro Morata to balance the squad.

Strategically, the Spanish team prioritize rigorous control of possession, with quick attacking moves when the opportunity arises. This approach is designed to suffocate opponents while producing varied and unpredictable moves in the final third.

Focus on Saudi Arabia

Coach Georgios Donis has shaped a team built on discipline and solidarity. With 26 players selected, the squad is mainly made up of players from the national league, ensuring clear cohesion and team spirit.

The natural leader is Salem Al-Dawsari, the captain and Al-Hilal winger, regarded as the main attacking threat. He is supported by key figures such as goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais and midfielder Nawaf Al-Abed, who provide defensive stability and playmaking respectively.

Tactically, Saudi Arabia rely on a solid organization, prioritizing defensive recovery and quick transitions. The challenge will be to maintain their rigor against a technically superior Spain side in the hope of competing and claiming a positive result.

Spain Upcoming 17:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Chargement du pronostic

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 17:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Upcoming 17:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 23:00 Upcoming Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 01:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde Upcoming 01:00 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 01:00 Upcoming Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Akron Spain Spain