World Cup 2026: Spain lead Saudi Arabia at half-time (3-0)

Spain lead Saudi Arabia 3-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup match after goals from Lamine Yamal and M. Oyarzabal.
Spain – Saudi Arabia has reached half-time at the 2026 World Cup, with Spain leading Saudi Arabia 3-0.
The numbers nevertheless paint a more nuanced first half. Spain had the ball with 84% possession and tried their luck more often, with 2 shots to 0 for Saudi Arabia. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count stands at 0 for Spain and 0 for Saudi Arabia. The xG figures remain close, with 0.05 for Spain and 0.00 for Saudi Arabia.
First-half key moments Goal – Lamine Yamal (assist M. Oyarzabal) (Spain, 10th) Goal – M. Oyarzabal (assist A. Laporte) (Spain, 21st) Goal – M. Oyarzabal (assist D. Olmo) (Spain, 24th) Yellow card – S. Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia, 30th) Spain must confirm their advantage
With this lead, Spain can approach the second half in a favorable position. The challenge now will be to hold on to that advantage without dropping too deep, while taking advantage of the spaces Saudi Arabia will have to leave as they look to get back into the match.
Saudi Arabia under pressure
For Saudi Arabia, the break must be used to correct what was missing in the final actions. Possession or volume will not be enough if the chances do not become clearer.
Spain
Finished
4-0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia
21/06/2026 17:00
·
Group H
Fil du match
10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) Espagne, 10e 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) Espagne, 21e 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) Espagne, 24e 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari Arabie saoudite, 30e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) Arabie saoudite, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) Arabie saoudite, 46e 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti Espagne, 49e 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) Arabie saoudite, 60e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 61e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) Espagne, 70e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) Arabie saoudite, 90e 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Espagne, 90+2e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14
View match details for Spain - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral Cap-Vert, 16e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) Cap-Vert, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) Cap-Vert, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) Cap-Vert, 61e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) Espagne, 71e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) Cap-Vert, 76e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) Cap-Vert, 79e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) Espagne, 81e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 87e 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Espagne, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
5
Marcos Llorente
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
8
Fabián Ruiz
Midfielder
16
Rodri
Midfielder
20
Pedri
Midfielder
7
Ferran Torres
Forward
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
9
Pablo Gavi
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
12
Pedro Porro
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
6
Mikel Merino
15
Alex Baena
18
Martín Zubimendi
10
Dani Olmo
17
Nico Williams
19
Lamine Yamal
11
Yéremy Pino
25
Victor Muñoz
26
Borja Iglesias
Starters 11
1
Vozinha
Goalkeeper
22
Steven Moreira
Defender
4
Pico
Defender
3
Diney Borges
Defender
13
Sidny Lopes Cabral
Defender
6
Kevin Lenini
Midfielder
20
Ryan Mendes
Midfielder
15
Laros Duarte
Midfielder
10
Jamiro Monteiro
Midfielder
7
Jovane Cabral
Midfielder
19
Dailon Rocha Livramento
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Deroy Duarte
17
Willy Semedo
21
Nuno Da Costa
12
Márcio Rosa
23
CJ Dos Santos
2
Stopira
5
Logan Costa
24
Wagner Pina
25
Kelvin Pires
8
João Paulo
11
Garry Rodrigues
16
Yannick Semedo
18
Telmo Arcanjo
26
Hélio Varela
9
Gilson Tavares
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04
Key players
Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group H
Spain
Finished
0-0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 Arabie saoudite 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri Arabie saoudite, 44e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) Uruguay, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) Uruguay, 46e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) Arabie saoudite, 63e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) Uruguay, 72e 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 Uruguay 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) Uruguay, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) Arabie saoudite, 81e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) Uruguay, 90e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) Arabie saoudite, 90+2e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) Arabie saoudite, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Arabie saoudite, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
21
Mohammed Al-Owais
Goalkeeper
12
Saud Abdulhamid
Defender
4
Abdulelah Al-Amri
Defender
5
Hassan Altambakti
Defender
24
Moteb Al-Harbi
Defender
26
Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
Midfielder
23
Mohamed Kanno
Midfielder
15
Abdullah Al-Khaibari
Midfielder
10
Salem Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
9
Firas Al-Buraikan
Forward
7
Musab Al Juwayr
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Al-Kassar
1
Nawaf Al-Aqidi
3
Ali Lajami
25
Jehad Thakri
14
Hassan Kadesh
2
Ali Majrashi
13
Nawaf Boushal
6
Nasser Al-Dawsari
16
Ziyad Aljohani
8
Ayman Yahya
18
Ala'a Al-Hejji
11
Saleh Al-Shehri
17
Khalid Al-Ghannam
19
Abdullah Al-Hamdan
20
Sultan Mandash
Starters 11
23
Fernando Muslera
Goalkeeper
13
Guillermo Varela
Defender
3
Sebastián Cáceres
Defender
16
Mathías Olivera
Defender
17
Matías Viña
Defender
8
Federico Valverde
Midfielder
5
Manuel Ugarte
Midfielder
6
Rodrigo Bentancur
Midfielder
20
Maximiliano Araújo
Midfielder
21
Federico Viñas
Forward
9
Darwin Núñez
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Santiago Mele
1
Sergio Rochet
2
José María Giménez
25
Juan Sanabria
24
Santiago Bueno
22
Joaquín Piquerez
18
Brian Rodríguez
11
Facundo Pellistri
15
Emiliano Martínez
14
Agustín Canobbio
7
Nicolás de la Cruz
26
Rodrigo Zalazar
19
Rodrigo Aguirre
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57
Key players
Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup)
15/06
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished
1-1
Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay
View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) Espagne, 10e 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) Espagne, 21e 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) Espagne, 24e 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari Arabie saoudite, 30e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) Arabie saoudite, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) Arabie saoudite, 46e 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti Espagne, 49e 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) Arabie saoudite, 60e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 61e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) Espagne, 70e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) Arabie saoudite, 90e 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Espagne, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
12
Pedro Porro
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
10
Dani Olmo
Midfielder
16
Rodri
Midfielder
20
Pedri
Midfielder
19
Lamine Yamal
Forward
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
15
Alex Baena
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Ferran Torres
11
Yéremy Pino
6
Mikel Merino
17
Nico Williams
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
5
Marcos Llorente
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
8
Fabián Ruiz
9
Pablo Gavi
18
Martín Zubimendi
25
Víctor Muñoz
26
Borja Iglesias
Starters 11
21
Mohammed Al-Owais
Goalkeeper
12
Saud Abdulhamid
Defender
4
Abdulelah Al-Amri
Defender
3
Ali Lajami
Defender
5
Hassan Altambakti
Defender
24
Moteb Al-Harbi
Defender
7
Musab Al Juwayr
Midfielder
15
Abdullah Al-Khaibari
Midfielder
6
Nasser Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
10
Salem Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
9
Firas Al-Buraikan
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mohamed Kanno
19
Abdullah Al-Hamdan
26
Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
18
Ala'a Al-Hejji
1
Nawaf Al-Aqidi
22
Ahmed Al-Kassar
2
Ali Majrashi
13
Nawaf Boushal
14
Hassan Kadesh
25
Jehad Thakri
16
Ziyad Aljohani
8
Ayman Yahya
11
Saleh Al-Shehri
17
Khalid Al-Ghannam
20
Sultan Mandash
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14
Key players
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 8.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup)
21/06
Group H
Spain
Finished
4-0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia
View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming
23:00
Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group H
Cape Verde
Upcoming
01:00
NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia
View match details for Uruguay - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Akron Spain
Group H
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Spain 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 4 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Cape Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Saudi Arabia 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1
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