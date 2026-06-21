World Cup 2026: Spain lead Saudi Arabia at half-time (3-0)

Spain lead Saudi Arabia 3-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup match after goals from Lamine Yamal and M. Oyarzabal.

Henry DONCHE
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FOOTBALL
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Illustration du match Espagne VS Arabie saoudite, le 21/06/2026 17:00, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match Espagne VS Arabie saoudite, le 21/06/2026 17:00, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
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SUMMARY

Spain – Saudi Arabia has reached half-time at the 2026 World Cup, with Spain leading Saudi Arabia 3-0.

The numbers nevertheless paint a more nuanced first half. Spain had the ball with 84% possession and tried their luck more often, with 2 shots to 0 for Saudi Arabia. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count stands at 0 for Spain and 0 for Saudi Arabia. The xG figures remain close, with 0.05 for Spain and 0.00 for Saudi Arabia.

First-half key moments

  • Goal – Lamine Yamal (assist M. Oyarzabal) (Spain, 10th)
  • Goal – M. Oyarzabal (assist A. Laporte) (Spain, 21st)
  • Goal – M. Oyarzabal (assist D. Olmo) (Spain, 24th)
  • Yellow card – S. Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia, 30th)

Spain must confirm their advantage

With this lead, Spain can approach the second half in a favorable position. The challenge now will be to hold on to that advantage without dropping too deep, while taking advantage of the spaces Saudi Arabia will have to leave as they look to get back into the match.

Saudi Arabia under pressure

For Saudi Arabia, the break must be used to correct what was missing in the final actions. Possession or volume will not be enough if the chances do not become clearer.

Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
21/06/2026 17:00 Group H
Fil du match
  1. 10'But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal)Espagne, 10e
  2. 21'But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte)Espagne, 21e
  3. 24'But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo)Espagne, 24e
  4. 30'Carton jaune - S. Al DawsariArabie saoudite, 30e
  5. 46'Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino)Espagne, 46e
  6. 46'Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres)Espagne, 46e
  7. 46'Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno)Arabie saoudite, 46e
  8. 46'Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan)Arabie saoudite, 46e
  9. 49'But - H. TambaktiEspagne, 49e
  10. 60'Carton jaune - M. KannoArabie saoudite, 60e
  11. 60'Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji)Arabie saoudite, 60e
  12. 60'Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat)Arabie saoudite, 60e
  13. 61'Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino)Espagne, 61e
  14. 61'Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams)Espagne, 61e
  15. 70'Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz)Espagne, 70e
  16. 90'Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam)Arabie saoudite, 90e
  17. 90+2'VAR - F. TorresEspagne, 90+2e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1
  • Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3
  • Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34%
  • Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1
  • Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2
  • Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2
  • Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365
  • Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80%
  • xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
Upcoming NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain21104044
Uruguay10101101
Cape Verde10100001
Saudi Arabia201115-41
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