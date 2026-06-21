World Cup 2026: Spain in 4-2-3-1 with Oyarzabal against Saudi Arabia’s 5-3-2

Spain face Saudi Arabia in Group H of the 2026 World Cup, with Luis de la Fuente’s side in a 4-2-3-1 and Georgios Donis opting for a 5-3-2.

The 2026 World Cup Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 21, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, at 17:00 (GMT+1). The clash pits two teams still searching for their first win in this group stage after mixed results in their opening match.

Spain, coming off a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation under Luis de la Fuente. On the opposing side, Georgios Donis sets out Saudi Arabia in a 5-3-2 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay.

The tactical battle promises to be tight, with two contrasting systems: Spain’s attacking responsiveness built around a packed midfield against the defensive solidity imposed by Saudi Arabia’s five-man back line. The coaches have called on their key players, underlining the importance of this second match in a group where qualification remains open.

The substitutes for both teams also show a balance between young talent and experienced players, suggesting possible adjustments during the match.

Reading Spain’s starting XI

Spain present a 4-2-3-1 lineup with Unai Simón in goal. The defence is made up of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. In midfield, Rodri and Pedri handle ball-winning and creation, surrounded by Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena, all known for their technique and vision.

Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal leads the attack, taking on the role of main striker. This formation balances control and quick transitions, looking to use the creativity of its midfielders to unsettle a well-organised opposing defence.

Reading Saudi Arabia’s starting XI

Saudi Arabia rely on a solid five-man defence with Mohammed Al-Owais in goal. The defensive line includes Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Altambakti, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Moteb Al-Harbi, ensuring significant defensive density.

The midfield is built around Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Musab Al Juwayr, whose task will be to win the ball and launch attacks. In attack, Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari will try to exploit the few spaces left by their opponents.

This 5-3-2 under Georgios Donis is designed to contain Spain’s initiatives while breaking forward quickly in search of counter-attacking opportunities.

The starting XIs

Spain Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 20 Pedri Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 15 Alex Baena Midfielder 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

8 Fabián Ruiz

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

17 Nico Williams

7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Saudi Arabia Formation 5-3-2 Head coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 3 Ali Lajami Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Forward Substitutes 15 1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

14 Hassan Kadesh

25 Jehad Thakri

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

16 Ziyad Aljohani

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

23 Mohamed Kanno

8 Ayman Yahya

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash

Spain Upcoming 17:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 17:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Spain System 4-2-3-1 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 20 Pedri Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 15 Alex Baena Midfielder 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

8 Fabián Ruiz

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

17 Nico Williams

7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Saudi Arabia System 5-3-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 3 Ali Lajami Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Forward Substitutes 15 1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

14 Hassan Kadesh

25 Jehad Thakri

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

16 Ziyad Aljohani

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

23 Mohamed Kanno

8 Ayman Yahya

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Upcoming 17:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 23:00 Upcoming Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 01:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde Upcoming 01:00 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 01:00 Upcoming Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Akron Spain Spain