World Cup 2026: Spain in 4-2-3-1 with Oyarzabal against Saudi Arabia’s 5-3-2

Spain face Saudi Arabia in Group H of the 2026 World Cup, with Luis de la Fuente’s side in a 4-2-3-1 and Georgios Donis opting for a 5-3-2.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
Illustration du match Espagne VS Arabie saoudite, le 21/06/2026 17:00, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match Espagne VS Arabie saoudite, le 21/06/2026 17:00, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
3 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 21, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, at 17:00 (GMT+1). The clash pits two teams still searching for their first win in this group stage after mixed results in their opening match.

Spain, coming off a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation under Luis de la Fuente. On the opposing side, Georgios Donis sets out Saudi Arabia in a 5-3-2 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay.

The tactical battle promises to be tight, with two contrasting systems: Spain’s attacking responsiveness built around a packed midfield against the defensive solidity imposed by Saudi Arabia’s five-man back line. The coaches have called on their key players, underlining the importance of this second match in a group where qualification remains open.

The substitutes for both teams also show a balance between young talent and experienced players, suggesting possible adjustments during the match.

Reading Spain’s starting XI

Spain present a 4-2-3-1 lineup with Unai Simón in goal. The defence is made up of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. In midfield, Rodri and Pedri handle ball-winning and creation, surrounded by Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena, all known for their technique and vision.

Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal leads the attack, taking on the role of main striker. This formation balances control and quick transitions, looking to use the creativity of its midfielders to unsettle a well-organised opposing defence.

Reading Saudi Arabia’s starting XI

Saudi Arabia rely on a solid five-man defence with Mohammed Al-Owais in goal. The defensive line includes Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Altambakti, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Moteb Al-Harbi, ensuring significant defensive density.

The midfield is built around Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Musab Al Juwayr, whose task will be to win the ball and launch attacks. In attack, Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari will try to exploit the few spaces left by their opponents.

This 5-3-2 under Georgios Donis is designed to contain Spain’s initiatives while breaking forward quickly in search of counter-attacking opportunities.

The starting XIs

Spain
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachLuis de la Fuente
Starters11
  1. 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper
  2. 12 Pedro Porro Defender
  3. 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender
  4. 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender
  5. 24 Marc Cucurella Defender
  6. 20 Pedri Midfielder
  7. 16 Rodri Midfielder
  8. 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder
  9. 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder
  10. 15 Alex Baena Midfielder
  11. 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 David Raya
  • 13 Joan García
  • 2 Marc Pubill
  • 4 Eric García
  • 5 Marcos Llorente
  • 3 Alejandro Grimaldo
  • 6 Mikel Merino
  • 8 Fabián Ruiz
  • 9 Pablo Gavi
  • 18 Martín Zubimendi
  • 17 Nico Williams
  • 7 Ferran Torres
  • 11 Yéremy Pino
  • 25 Víctor Muñoz
  • 26 Borja Iglesias
Saudi Arabia
Formation5-3-2Head coachGeorgios Donis
Starters11
  1. 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper
  2. 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender
  3. 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender
  4. 3 Ali Lajami Defender
  5. 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender
  6. 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender
  7. 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder
  8. 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder
  9. 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder
  10. 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward
  11. 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi
  • 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar
  • 2 Ali Majrashi
  • 13 Nawaf Boushal
  • 14 Hassan Kadesh
  • 25 Jehad Thakri
  • 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
  • 16 Ziyad Aljohani
  • 18 Ala'a Al-Hejji
  • 23 Mohamed Kanno
  • 8 Ayman Yahya
  • 11 Saleh Al-Shehri
  • 17 Khalid Al-Ghannam
  • 19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan
  • 20 Sultan Mandash
Spain
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
21/06/2026 17:00 Group H
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
Upcoming NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Upcoming Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Saudi Arabia10101101
Uruguay10101101
Cape Verde10100001
Spain10100001
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
16:32 Football : World Cup 2026: Spain in 4-2-3-1 with Oyarzabal against Saudi Arabia’s 5-3-2
09:10 Diplomacy : Benin-Niger: Niamey sets two non-negotiable conditions for the reopening of the borders.
16:32 World Cup 2026: Spain in 4-2-3-1 with Oyarzabal against Saudi Arabia’s 5-3-2