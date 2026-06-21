World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Curaçao deadlocked at halftime (0-0)

Ecuador dominated the first half against Curaçao at Arrowhead Stadium, but Eloy Room’s saves kept the Group E match goalless at 0-0.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
33 views
Illustration du match Équateur VS Curaçao, le 21/06/2026 01:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
Illustration du match Équateur VS Curaçao, le 21/06/2026 01:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
2 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The Group E match at the 2026 World Cup between Ecuador and Curaçao is being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. After a hard-fought first half, the two teams head to the dressing rooms with the score still goalless, 0-0, this Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 a.m. Paris time.

The match comes in a difficult context for both nations. Ecuador, beaten in their opening match by Ivory Coast (0-1), are looking to bounce back. Curaçao, also defeated in their opener against Germany (1-7), must make amends to stay in contention in this particularly demanding Group E, which includes Germany and Ivory Coast.

During the first half, play was marked by clear Ecuador dominance, with 74% possession and eight shots, including six on target. Despite that, Curaçao’s solid defense, organized in a 5-4-1, and decisive saves from goalkeeper Eloy Room prevented the home side from opening the scoring. Room made six notable saves.

Both teams also had a player booked with a yellow card — Jordy Alcivar for Ecuador in the 38th minute, followed by a booking for Curaçao’s Leandro Bacuna in the 39th minute — reflecting the high physical intensity of this encounter.

Up front, Ecuador’s attack has relied on the efforts of Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia, the latter also captaining his team, who have tried their luck several times without managing to convert.

Defensive performance and control of the game for Ecuador

Under Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador are playing in a 3-1-4-2, with Hernán Galíndez in goal and a defensive trio made up of Alan Franco, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié. The midfield, led by Moisés Caicedo and Jordy Alcivar, combines possession and pressing, helping the team control the ball. The attacking presence of Plata and Valencia has produced shots on target and threatening attempts for the opposing defense.

Defensive responsiveness and solidarity for Curaçao

Managed by Dick Advocaat, Curaçao are relying on a 5-4-1 setup, strengthening their defensive unit with Eloy Room in goal and a line of five defenders. Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna bring energy in midfield, while Jürgen Locadia remains isolated up front, trying to serve as a focal point. The experienced defense and Eloy Room’s interventions have allowed Curaçao to contain Ecuador’s attacks despite a possession deficit and few clear chances.

Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
21/06/2026 01:00 Group E
Fil du match
  1. 38'Carton jaune - J. AlcivarÉquateur, 38e
  2. 39'Carton jaune - L. BacunaCuraçao, 39e
  3. 46'Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez)Équateur, 46e
  4. 53'Carton jaune - J. BacunaCuraçao, 53e
  5. 56'Carton jaune - L. ComenenciaCuraçao, 56e
  6. 70'Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo)Équateur, 70e
  7. 75'Carton jaune - J. GaariCuraçao, 75e
  8. 75'Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre)Curaçao, 75e
  9. 76'Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma)Curaçao, 76e
  10. 76'Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha)Curaçao, 76e
  11. 83'Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado)Équateur, 83e
  12. 83'Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer)Curaçao, 83e
  13. 84'Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe)Curaçao, 84e
  14. 89'Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo)Équateur, 89e
  15. 90+1'Carton jaune - G. KastaneerCuraçao, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3
  • Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10
  • Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26%
  • Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0
  • Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9
  • Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4
  • Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201
  • Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72%
  • xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
Group E schedule
View full schedule
Group E
Germany
Finished NRG Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ecuador
Group E
Germany
Finished BMO Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
Group E
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Germany22009276
Ivory Coast21012203
Ecuador201101-11
Curaçao201117-61
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
04:35 Football : World Cup 2026: Tunisia and Japan line up in 3-4-2-1 under Renard and Moriyasu
04:12 Football : World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Curaçao Held to Goalless Draw at Arrowhead Stadium
04:35 World Cup 2026: Tunisia and Japan line up in 3-4-2-1 under Renard and Moriyasu