World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Curaçao deadlocked at halftime (0-0)

Ecuador dominated the first half against Curaçao at Arrowhead Stadium, but Eloy Room’s saves kept the Group E match goalless at 0-0.
The Group E match at the 2026 World Cup between Ecuador and Curaçao is being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. After a hard-fought first half, the two teams head to the dressing rooms with the score still goalless, 0-0, this Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 a.m. Paris time.
The match comes in a difficult context for both nations. Ecuador, beaten in their opening match by Ivory Coast (0-1), are looking to bounce back. Curaçao, also defeated in their opener against Germany (1-7), must make amends to stay in contention in this particularly demanding Group E, which includes Germany and Ivory Coast.
During the first half, play was marked by clear Ecuador dominance, with 74% possession and eight shots, including six on target. Despite that, Curaçao’s solid defense, organized in a 5-4-1, and decisive saves from goalkeeper Eloy Room prevented the home side from opening the scoring. Room made six notable saves.
Both teams also had a player booked with a yellow card — Jordy Alcivar for Ecuador in the 38th minute, followed by a booking for Curaçao’s Leandro Bacuna in the 39th minute — reflecting the high physical intensity of this encounter.
Up front, Ecuador’s attack has relied on the efforts of Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia, the latter also captaining his team, who have tried their luck several times without managing to convert.
Defensive performance and control of the game for Ecuador
Under Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador are playing in a 3-1-4-2, with Hernán Galíndez in goal and a defensive trio made up of Alan Franco, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié. The midfield, led by Moisés Caicedo and Jordy Alcivar, combines possession and pressing, helping the team control the ball. The attacking presence of Plata and Valencia has produced shots on target and threatening attempts for the opposing defense.
Defensive responsiveness and solidarity for Curaçao
Managed by Dick Advocaat, Curaçao are relying on a 5-4-1 setup, strengthening their defensive unit with Eloy Room in goal and a line of five defenders. Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna bring energy in midfield, while Jürgen Locadia remains isolated up front, trying to serve as a focal point. The experienced defense and Eloy Room’s interventions have allowed Curaçao to contain Ecuador’s attacks despite a possession deficit and few clear chances.
Ecuador
Finished
0-0
Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao
21/06/2026 01:00
·
Group E
Fil du match
38' Carton jaune - J. Alcivar Équateur, 38e 39' Carton jaune - L. Bacuna Curaçao, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 46e 53' Carton jaune - J. Bacuna Curaçao, 53e 56' Carton jaune - L. Comenencia Curaçao, 56e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 70e 75' Carton jaune - J. Gaari Curaçao, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre) Curaçao, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma) Curaçao, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe) Curaçao, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo) Équateur, 89e 90+1' Carton jaune - G. Kastaneer Curaçao, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3 Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10 Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26% Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0 Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9 Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4 Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201 Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72% xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
View match details for Germany - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - F. Nmecha 1-0 Allemagne · Passe : F. Wirtz 21' ⚽ But - L. Comenencia 1-1 Curaçao 38' ⚽ But - N. Schlotterbeck 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Brown 45+5' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 3-1 Allemagne 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hansen (remplace J. Antonisse) Curaçao, 46e 47' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 4-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 64e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 65e 68' ⚽ But - N. Brown 5-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Tah (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Brown (remplace D. Raum) Allemagne, 73e 78' ⚽ But - D. Undav 6-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kimmich (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 83e 88' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 7-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Deniz Undav
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
24
Malick Thiaw
9
Jamie Leweling
8
Leon Goretzka
25
Assan Ouédraogo
20
Nadiem Amiri
16
Angelo Stiller
13
Pascal Groß
11
Nick Woltemade
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
23
Riechedly Bazoer
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
12
Sontje Hansen
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Jeremy Antonisse
16
Jearl Margaritha
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
25
Tyrick Bodak
3
Jurien Gaari
20
Joshua Brenet
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
15
Ar'Jany Martha
14
Kenji Gorré
22
Kevin Felida
13
Tyrese Noslin
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 12 / Curaçao 2 Tirs : Germany 26 / Curaçao 8 Possession : Germany 65% / Curaçao 35% Corners : Germany 8 / Curaçao 1 Fautes : Germany 18 / Curaçao 10 Passes : Germany 630 / Curaçao 336 Precision des passes : Germany 87% / Curaçao 82% xG : Germany 3.90 / Curaçao 0.40
Key players
Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Felix Nmecha (Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Jamal Musiala (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/06/2026 Germany 7-1 Curaçao (World Cup)
14/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
7-1
NRG Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Ivory Coast - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' Carton jaune - S. Fofana Côte d'Ivoire, 28e 38' Carton jaune - F. Kessie Côte d'Ivoire, 38e 40' Carton jaune - G. Doue Côte d'Ivoire, 40e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Minda (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Wahi (remplace A. Bonny) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Toure (remplace A. Diallo) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace J. Porozo) Équateur, 62e 73' Carton jaune - J. Porozo Équateur, 73e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace C. Inao Oulai) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Fofana (remplace I. Sangare) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Valencia (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 77e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Doue (remplace O. Kossounou) Côte d'Ivoire, 89e 90' ⚽ But - A. Diallo 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire · Passe : W. Singo
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
Guéla Doué
Defender
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
6
Seko Fofana
Midfielder
24
Bazoumana Touré
Midfielder
19
Nicolas Pépé
Forward
12
Elye Wahi
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mohamed Koné
23
Alban Lafont
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
7
Odilon Kossounou
21
Evan Ndicka
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
25
Parfait Guiagon
15
Amad Diallo
10
Simon Adingra
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
4
Jean Michaël Seri
22
Evann Guessand
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
14
Oumar Diakité
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
4
Joel Ordóñez
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
3
Piero Hincapié
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
14
Alan Minda
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gonzalo Valle
12
Moisés Ramírez
26
Yaimar Medina
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
20
Nilson Angulo
10
Kendry Páez
7
Pervis Estupiñán
5
Jordy Alcivar
17
Ángelo Preciado
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
8
Anthony Valencia
24
Jeremy Arevalo
11
Kevin Rodriguez
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0 Tirs : Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55% Corners : Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0 Fautes : Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0 Passes : Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87% xG : Ivory Coast 0.73 / Ecuador 0.54
Key players
Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.2 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.2 Guéla Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7 Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador
View match details for Germany - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
30' ⚽ But - F. Kessie 0-1 Côte d'Ivoire 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Schlotterbeck (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 46e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace J. Leweling) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 60e 68' ⚽ But - D. Undav 1-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Amiri 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Guessand) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sangare (remplace S. Fofana) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Diallo (remplace S. Adingra) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Singo (remplace G. Doue) Côte d'Ivoire, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace N. Pepe) Côte d'Ivoire, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Havertz (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 85e 90+4' ⚽ But - D. Undav 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : F. Nmecha
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
24
Malick Thiaw
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
22
David Raum
25
Assan Ouédraogo
9
Jamie Leweling
20
Nadiem Amiri
13
Pascal Groß
8
Leon Goretzka
16
Angelo Stiller
14
Maximilian Beier
11
Nick Woltemade
26
Deniz Undav
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
7
Odilon Kossounou
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
Midfielder
15
Amad Diallo
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
Midfielder
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Alban Lafont
16
Mohamed Koné
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
17
Guéla Doué
21
Evan Ndicka
24
Bazoumana Touré
4
Jean Michaël Seri
25
Parfait Guiagon
6
Seko Fofana
10
Simon Adingra
14
Oumar Diakité
12
Elye Wahi
19
Nicolas Pépé
22
Evann Guessand
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 2 Tirs : Germany 12 / Ivory Coast 8 Possession : Germany 61% / Ivory Coast 39% Corners : Germany 8 / Ivory Coast 2 Fautes : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 5 Passes : Germany 482 / Ivory Coast 309 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Ivory Coast 88% xG : Germany 0.72 / Ivory Coast 1.20
Key players
Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Nadiem Amiri (Germany) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 7.3 Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3 Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
20/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
2-1
BMO Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
38' Carton jaune - J. Alcivar Équateur, 38e 39' Carton jaune - L. Bacuna Curaçao, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 46e 53' Carton jaune - J. Bacuna Curaçao, 53e 56' Carton jaune - L. Comenencia Curaçao, 56e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 70e 75' Carton jaune - J. Gaari Curaçao, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre) Curaçao, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma) Curaçao, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe) Curaçao, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo) Équateur, 89e 90+1' Carton jaune - G. Kastaneer Curaçao, 90+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
3
Piero Hincapié
Defender
5
Jordy Alcivar
Midfielder
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
7
Pervis Estupiñán
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Kevin Rodriguez
20
Nilson Angulo
12
Moisés Ramírez
22
Gonzalo Valle
26
Yaimar Medina
4
Joel Ordóñez
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
17
Ángelo Preciado
10
Kendry Páez
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
24
Jeremy Arevalo
8
Anthony Valencia
14
Alan Minda
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
20
Joshua Brenet
Defender
3
Jurien Gaari
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
Substitutes 15
25
Tyrick Bodak
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
23
Riechedly Bazoer
15
Ar'Jany Martha
16
Jearl Margaritha
14
Kenji Gorré
13
Tyrese Noslin
11
Jeremy Antonisse
22
Kevin Felida
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
12
Sontje Hansen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3 Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10 Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26% Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0 Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9 Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4 Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201 Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72% xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
Key players
Eloy Room (Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s) Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) : note 7.9 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.7 Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) : note 7.3 Joshua Brenet (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Sherel Constancio Floranus (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group E
Ecuador
Finished
0-0
Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Curaçao - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming
21:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Germany
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Germany
Group E
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Germany 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 Curaçao 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1
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