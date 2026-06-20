Benin Celtiis Ligue 1: Coton FC and ASPAC FC are playing for the last continental ticket this Saturday.

The last day of the Celtiis Ligue 1, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 4:00 PM, will decide the battle for the second continental ticket between Coton FC and ASPAC FC. Already crowned champions, Sobemap FC will represent Benin in the CAF Champions League, while Coton FC, in second place with a two-point lead, is fighting for qualification in the CAF Confederation Cup against an ASPAC team that must win and hope for a mistake from the Cotonculturists.

The 34th and final day of the Celtiis Ligue 1, whose schedule has been rearranged by the Beninese Football Federation (FBF) and whose matches will be held this Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 4:00 PM in various stadiums across the country, will decide the second qualifying spot for the African Confederation Cup (CAF) 2026-2027, in a tight mathematical duel between Coton FC and ASPAC FC.

Sobemap FC, crowned champion of Benin for the first time in its history prior to this final day with 67 points, has nothing left to play for in the standings. The Portuaires club, affiliated with the Beninese Ports Handling Company and coached by Mathias Déguénon, secured the title on the 33rd matchday after a season led from the second half of the championship. They will represent Benin in the CAF Champions League next season.

In second place, Coton FC has 61 points and a goal difference of +19, compared to 59 points and +24 for ASPAC FC. With a two-point cushion, the Cotonculturists from Ouidah need only a draw to maintain their position, while ASPAC must win and hope for a misstep from Coton FC to overtake them.

Match Schedule

Four matches will be streamed on DAZN: ASPAC FC against Cavaliers FC, Coton FC against Loto-Popo FC (also broadcast live on A+ Benin), Bani Gansé FC against Sobemap FC, and Dragons FC against Buffles FC. The results of Coton FC and ASPAC FC will be crucial for the allocation of the second continental ticket.

On matchday 33, Coton FC stumbled in Abomey against Dynamo (2-1), while ASPAC fell to Loto-Popo FC (1-0). These combined defeats kept the gap at two points between the two contenders for the second spot, without changing the standings order. At the bottom of the table, the battle for survival involved JS Pobè and Cavaliers FC in the relegation zone, after Dadjè FC, the defending champion, fell to last place during the season.

A Season with Eighteen Clubs

The 2025-2026 season of Celtiis Ligue 1 is the first edition of the Beninese championship organized in this format with eighteen clubs in a single group with home-and-away matches, after several seasons of transition under a multi-group format. The title won by Sobemap FC, founded in Cotonou and previously without a national title, marks the first achievement of a port-related business club in the history of top-flight Beninese football.