Benin-Niger: Niamey sets two non-negotiable conditions for the reopening of the borders.

The process of reopening the borders between Benin and Niger has brought a Nigerien delegation to Cotonou at the beginning of the weekend for a working session.

This working session in Cotonou, which took place just a few days after the submission of the bilateral committee report established after the visit to Niamey by the Beninese head of state, Romuald Wadagni, was intended to lay the groundwork for the reopening of the borders.

At the end of the sessions in Cotonou, the Nigerien delegation, led by Major General Mohamed Toumba, the Minister of the Interior of Niger, formally notified the requirements of his country. For Niamey, the reopening of the common border remains contingent on two security prerequisites deemed completely non-negotiable.

The transitional government of Niger justifies this intransigence by national security imperatives, describing these measures as vital for the survival of the state and the protection of its population against asymmetric threats.

A defense and security agreement based on non-aggression

The first prerequisite concerns the formal signing of a defense and security agreement between the two nations. This treaty must necessarily impose the principle of non-use of one state’s territory to carry out hostile or destabilizing actions against the other.

Through this means, Niger intends to legally and strategically secure its southern border against any infiltration of foreign forces.

Transparency regarding foreign military deployments near the borders

The second requirement from Niamey is based on absolute transparency concerning foreign military deployments near the Nigerien borders. To operationalize this mutual trust, Niger demands the immediate establishment of a joint intelligence cell.

The stated goal is to share strategic information to stop fighting in isolation against a terrorist enemy that disregards state borders.

Although dialogue is now fully restored between the authorities of the two countries, the reopening of borders between Benin and Niger is thus still contingent upon addressing these two requirements. The effective resumption of economic exchanges and free movement at the Malanville border now depends on them.