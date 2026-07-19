World Cup 2026: Spain and Argentina Play Out Goalless Final in New York

Spain and Argentina draw 0-0 in the 2026 World Cup final in New York, with Enzo Fernández sent off in stoppage time before the decisive penalty shootout.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in a 0-0 draw between Spain and Argentina on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Despite an evenly matched encounter with no goals, the intensity remained palpable until the final minute, marked by a red card shown to Argentina’s Enzo Fernández in the 90th minute plus three.

This top-level clash between two nations with illustrious records failed to separate the teams during regulation time. Strong defensive commitment and tactical discipline limited clear-cut chances. The final outcome will therefore require a penalty shootout to determine the tournament winner.

During the first half, the score remained goalless, reflecting a largely closed period in which both teams prioritized caution and control of midfield. The second half continued in the same vein, with organized defending and few clear efforts on goal.

Enzo Fernández’s dismissal in stoppage time now complicates matters for Argentina, which will have to face extra time or a penalty shootout with a numerical disadvantage. The incident enlivened the end of this tense match, highlighting the physical and psychological stakes of this final showdown.

Spain’s Final Performance

Under the guidance of their manager, Spain stood out throughout the tournament for patient possession-based play and solid defensive organization. The Spanish team managed to contain Argentina’s attacks by adopting a compact and disciplined block. Among the key players, experienced figures held the fort, particularly in defense and midfield.

Argentina’s Performance Against Spain

Argentina, led by a manager as highly regarded as its star players, relied on a balanced strategy combining attacking aggression with defensive solidity. Despite a lack of offensive success, it presented Spain with a solid block, but the sending-off of midfielder Enzo Fernández weakened its chances late in the match.

Spain Finished 0-0 New York New Jersey Stadium Argentina Argentina Fil du match 90+3' 90+3' Carton rouge Enzo Fernández (Argentine) Les chiffres du match Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Joueurs clés Aucune statistique joueur exploitable n est encore disponible pour ce match.