World Cup 2026: Sergio Ramos comforts Lionel Messi after Argentina’s defeat in the final

Beaten by Spain after extra time (1-0), Argentina saw its dream of retaining the world title disappear. At the final whistle, Sergio Ramos had a strong gesture towards Lionel Messi, inconsolable after the match.

The image quickly went viral on social media. Moments after the 2026 World Cup final, won by Spain against Argentina (1-0 a.e.t.), Sergio Ramos went to comfort Lionel Messi, visibly crushed by the defeat. La Roja clinched the world title with a goal from Ferran Torres in the 106th minute. At the end of the match, the Argentine captain, deeply affected by this failure, received support from his former teammate.

At 39 years old, Messi remained on the pitch for long minutes, unable to hide his disappointment. Sergio Ramos wanted to honor someone he considers one of the greatest players in history, in a scene filled with respect and fair play. The two men, however, maintained one of the most famous rivalries in world football for many years. For sixteen years, Messi, then a star of FC Barcelona, and Ramos, the iconic defender of Real Madrid, faced off in countless duels during the Clasicos. Their relationship, however, took on a new dimension in 2021 when they reunited under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. Over two seasons at Parc des Princes, they shared the same locker room, definitively turning the page on their rivalry.

Despite the defeat in the final, Lionel Messi once again left his mark on this World Cup. The Inter Miami forward finished the competition with eight goals and four assists, leading the Albiceleste to the last match. In the final, however, Spain dominated the proceedings. The world champions had 65% ball possession, attempted 20 shots, and made 32 touches in the opposing penalty area. In contrast, Argentina was particularly discreet offensively, managing only two on-target attempts and entering the Spanish box just eight times, statistics that illustrate the clear dominance of La Roja despite a final score that remained tight.