World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): Togo’s squad list includes several returnees

Togo’s squad for the September camp is out. Several key players are back in the team.

The Togo national team returns to the pitch this September. The Sparrowhawks face Mauritania and Sudan on September 5 and 9. Two matches that count toward the seventh and eighth matchdays of 2026 World Cup qualifying.

For the occasion, head coach Nibombe Dare has called up a 26-player squad. Notably, goalkeeper Steven Mensah, Emmanuel Hackman and Kodjo Aziangbe are back in the squad.

The squad list

Goalkeepers

​Steven Mensah (VFB Oldenburg, Germany)

​Youssouf Morou (Gomido, Togo)

​Achirafou Yaya (Afad, Ivory Coast)

​Defenders

Mawouna Amevor (Volendam, Netherlands)

​Kennedy Boateng (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania)

​Kevin Boma (Estoril, Portugal)

​Abdoul-Sabourh Bode (Stade Malien, Mali)

​Dakonam Djené (Getafe, Spain)

​Josué Homawou (Standard Liège, Belgium)

​Emmanuel Hackman (Turan, Azerbaijan)

​Amoudane Ouro-Ayeva (Asck, Togo)

​Midfielders

Evra Agbagno (Chlef, Algeria)

​Etienne Amenyido (Munster, Germany)

​Kodjo Aziangbe (Yokohama M, Japan)

​Sadik Fofana (Grazer, Austria)

​David Henen (Da Nang, Vietnam)

​Dermane Karim (Lorient, France)

​Alaixys Romao (Six Fours Lesbrus, France)

​Guillaume Yenoussi (Bourges, France)

​Forwards

Yaw Annor (Nbe, Egypt)

​Kevin Denkey (Cincinnati, USA)

​Thibault Klidje (Hibernian, Scotland)

​Kodjo Laba (Al Ain, UAE)

​Franck Mawuena (Touik Club, Saudi Arabia)

​Isaac Monglo (AC Barracuda, Togo)

​Ismail Ouro-Agoro (El Gaish, Egypt