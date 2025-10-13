2026 World Cup (Qualifiers): Cameroon vs Angola, Lesotho vs Zimbabwe, Monday’s schedule

Discover the matches on the schedule this Monday across African pitches, counting for the tenth matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone continue this Monday with several matches across the continent. Tunisia, already qualified, hosts Namibia hoping to finish their campaign in style. The Namibians, for their part, must snatch victory to hold on to their second place in the standings, which would mean qualification for the playoffs.

In the other matches of the day, Cape Verde face Eswatini. Leaders of their group with a two-point lead over Cameroon, the Blue Sharks are just one win away from qualifying for the World Cup in the United States. Behind them, the Indomitable Lions must take all three points against Angola and hope for a slip-up from the Cape Verdeans to reach the final tournament. Already eliminated, Lesotho and Zimbabwe will try to finish this qualifying phase on a high note.

Schedule for this Monday — 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

1:00 PM :

Tunisia vs Namibia

South Sudan vs Togo

Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia

São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi

4:00 PM :

Mauritius vs Libya

Cameroon vs Angola

Cape Verde vs Eswatini

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe