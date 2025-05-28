FIFA window: lack of funding forces Togo to skip June friendlies

-Publicité-

The Togo national team, the Éperviers, will not be playing any friendly matches during the upcoming FIFA international window in June 2025. According to information obtained by Togopost, the decision stems from a lack of financial resources.

Sources close to the matter indicate that a schedule of friendly matches had indeed been proposed by national coach Nibombé Daré and approved by the Togolese Football Federation (FTF). However, the Ministry of Sports—Togo’s main source of funding for the national team—reportedly failed to follow through, citing budgetary constraints.

This setback deprives the Éperviers of a valuable preparation opportunity ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which resume in September. With no friendly matches on the horizon, the coaching staff will have to rely on players’ club performances to assess their fitness and form.