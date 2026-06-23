World Cup 2026: João Cancelo defends Ronaldo and Neymar against criticism

On the eve of the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan, João Cancelo expressed his support for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. The Portuguese defender believes that the two stars have nothing left to prove after their exceptional careers at the highest level.

Portugal’s defender, João Cancelo, defended Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, stating that both stars have nothing to prove to their detractors at the 2026 World Cup. Present at a press conference ahead of the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan, which is part of the second day of Group K, the Portuguese full-back dismissed the criticism aimed at the two football icons. Since the start of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of comments following his performance in the draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-1). Meanwhile, Neymar’s place in the Brazil squad has been questioned by some observers.

For João Cancelo, these debates make little sense given the exceptional journeys of both players. “I don’t think Neymar or Cristiano have anything to prove to anyone,” said the Portuguese defender. “Their talent and everything they have accomplished in football speaks for itself. All these comments are just noise (…) Cristiano and Neymar know exactly who they are and what they represent for their countries,” he emphasized. At 41 and 34 years old respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar remain two of the most iconic figures of this World Cup, despite the questions surrounding their performances and status within their national teams.