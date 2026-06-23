Education: Benin develops a national curricular framework to reinvent the school of tomorrow

The Beninese educational system is about to undergo a profound structural transformation. The government launched a strategic reflection workshop on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Cotonou, scheduled to last five days, focused on creating the very first national Curriculum Orientation Framework.

This initiative aims to design a unique reference document that will now define the overall vision and trajectory of education in Benin, from kindergarten to university.

For the authorities and decision-makers in the sector, the major challenge lies in the overall coherence of learning. Isolated reforms or successive modifications of programs by sub-sector have shown their limits.

The current ambition is to build a strong bridge between all levels of education so that they revolve around common objectives. This framework document will be tasked with precisely determining the foundation of knowledge, technical skills, and civic values that each learner must acquire throughout their education.

The successful completion and rigorous application of this new roadmap should help correct the alignment between schools and the local job market. By harmonizing curricula, the government aims to align the educational system with the country’s development priorities, while equipping Beninese youth with the necessary tools to face international competitiveness and the growing demands of the digital economy.

This crucial meeting brings together the ministers responsible for Education, numerous national and international experts, as well as technical and financial partners, such as the French Development Agency.

The conclusions of this gathering, expected on Friday, June 26, will lay the groundwork for a modernized learning model capable of shaping citizens fully prepared for the challenges of the contemporary world.