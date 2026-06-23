Grand-Popo: a motorcycle taxi driver arrested in Sazué with 95 kg of counterfeit drugs.

The Republican Police remains vigilant against the scourge of counterfeit drug sales. In the night from Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, June 21, 2026, law enforcement dealt another blow to the distribution networks of counterfeit pharmaceuticals by arresting a motorcycle taxi driver in the municipality of Grand-Popo.

The operation, carried out by members of the Adjaha district police station, is the result of rigorous surveillance. Identified as he passed through the border area, the suspect was discreetly followed by the agents before being finally intercepted near Djanglanmey, a locality located in the Sazué district. The individual was transporting a significant cargo of prohibited medical substances on his two-wheeler.

Standard checks and the official weighing of the illicit goods have established the total weight of the seizure at ninety-five (95) kilograms. Given the illicit nature of the products and the scale of the trafficking, the errant driver has been placed in detention pending his imminent transfer to the investigators of the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF), who will be responsible for leading the continuation of the judicial process and tracing the network.