World Cup 2026: Hervé Renard announces his departure from the Tunisian national team after the tournament

The coach of Tunisia, Hervé Renard, confirmed that he will leave his post at the end of the 2026 World Cup. Arrived for a short-term mission, the French technician sees his future already sealed, as the Eagles of Carthage were eliminated in the group stage.

The coach of Tunisia, Hervé Renard, confirmed that he would leave his position at the end of the 2026 World Cup. The French technician explained that his commitment to the Eagles of Carthage was exclusively tied to the ongoing global campaign and that no contract extension was planned beyond the tournament. Renard had been appointed in an emergency to succeed Sabri Lamouchi after Tunisia suffered a heavy defeat against Belgium (5-0).

However, his tenure at the head of the Tunisian team did not succeed in reversing the trend. Defeated by Japan on Saturday, the Eagles of Carthage were eliminated in the group stage after two matches. Asked by ESPN on Monday, Hervé Renard reaffirmed the temporary nature of his mission: “I came for a mission related to the World Cup. I haven’t signed anything beyond that.” Tunisia will play its last match in the competition on Thursday against the Netherlands, aiming to leave the tournament on a positive note.