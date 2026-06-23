World Cup 2026: Free bet England – Ghana, make your prediction

Six hours before the kick-off of England – Ghana, Benin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before automatic closure at kick-off.

Henry DONCHE
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BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
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SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 23/06/2026 21:00 at the Gillette Stadium. The principle remains simple: no deposit of money, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

England
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is confirmed: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

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