Market: Julián Álvarez announces his intention to leave Atlético de Madrid

After Argentina’s victory against Austria in the 2026 World Cup, Julián Álvarez confirmed his desire to leave Atlético de Madrid. The Argentine forward claims he has informed his management and believes that a departure represents the best solution for all parties.

The Atlético de Madrid forward, Julián Álvarez, openly discussed his future and confirmed his wish to leave the Madrid club. The Argentine international spoke to ESPN after Argentina’s victory over Austria (2-0) in the 2026 World Cup. Without hesitation, the former Manchester City player acknowledged that leaving now seems to be the best option for him. “I don’t want to hide or avoid the topic. I prefer to be honest,” he stated. “I have talked with the Atlético management and I think the best solution for everyone is for me to leave the club. I want to fulfill my dream.”

These statements are likely to further fuel speculation about his future. Several European giants are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old forward, including Real Madrid, Arsenal, and FC Barcelona. According to several sources, Atlético de Madrid has already rejected an offer estimated at 150 million euros from Real Madrid, demonstrating the importance placed on the Argentine World Cup champion within the rojiblanco squad.