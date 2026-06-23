World Cup 2026: England warns Ghana

The day before a crucial match in Group L, England’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, warned Ghana. A duel between two teams tied on points, which could weigh heavily in the race for qualification for the Round of 16.

England’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, delivered a strong message to Ghana on the eve of their decisive confrontation in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions approach this match after a spectacular victory against Croatia (4-2), while Ghana has perfectly launched its campaign by dominating Panama (1-0), thanks to a decisive goal from Caleb Yirenkyi.

Asked about this clash, Tuchel emphasized the quality of the African opponent, while showing his team’s determination. “Bad news for Ghana: we will be very motivated,” warned the German coach. “We are in an extremely tough group. Ghana is a great footballing nation, with very high-level players. It’s a physical, fast team, capable of defending well without the ball.”

This matchup is already generating a lot of excitement, as it features two in-form teams determined to secure a solid foothold for qualification to the Round of 16. On the Ghanaian side, coach Carlos Queiroz and his players might use these statements as an additional source of motivation before an already decisive match. In the event of a victory, one of the two teams would take a major step towards qualification. A loss, on the other hand, would seriously complicate the tournament ahead in a particularly tight group. In the standings, England occupies first place with three points, tied with Ghana, only ahead on goal difference.