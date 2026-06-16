World Cup 2026: France – Senegal’s eleven entrants

Prestigious poster for the Blues’ debut at the 2026 World Cup. France challenges Senegal in a highly anticipated clash in Group I, featuring an ambitious Tricolore team and the Lions of Teranga backed by an experienced attacking trio. Discover the official lineups of both teams.

The 2026 World Cup continues this Tuesday with the much-anticipated debut of the French team. The Blues face Senegal in a match already regarded as one of the highlights of the tournament’s start in Group I. For this first outing, the French head coach has chosen a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mike Maignan starts in goal, protected by a defensive line consisting of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Théo Hernandez. In midfield, the duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot is tasked with maintaining balance, while the attacking movement relies on a high-level quartet with Kylian Mbappé at the forefront, supported by Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué.

On the other side, Senegal comes in with clear ambitions and a lineup structured in 4-3-3. Édouard Mendy starts in goal behind a defense made up of Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, and El Hadji Malick Diouf. In midfield, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, and Lamine Camara will form the trio aimed at strengthening the midfield. Offensively, the Lions of Teranga rely on a fearsome trio with Nicolas Jackson at the forefront, supported by Ismaïla Sarr and Sadio Mané, a true experienced leader of this squad.

The starting eleven of both teams:

France: Maignan – Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez – Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Olise, Dembélé, Doué – Mbappé (c).

Senegal: Mendy – Diatta, Koulibaly (c), Niakhaté, E. Diouf – Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye – I. Sarr, Jackson, Mané.





