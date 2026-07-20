World Cup 2026: French football pays tribute to Lionel Messi after what could be his last World Cup.

The day after Argentina lost the final to Spain, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or praised Lionel Messi’s exceptional career. A heartfelt tribute, as the captain of the Albiceleste may have played his last match in the World Cup.

The organizers of the Ballon d’Or sent a message of gratitude to Lionel Messi after the 2026 World Cup final, suggesting that the Argentine captain may have just played his final match in the most prestigious international competition. On Sunday, Argentina lost to Spain (1-0, a.e.t.) in the final, missing the chance to retain the world title won in Qatar in 2022. Despite a remarkable journey, Lionel Messi was unable to secure a second consecutive trophy for the Albiceleste.

At 39 years old, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is now being widely rumored to be stepping away from the national team. While no official decision has been announced yet, international retirement is being speculated in the coming days. Even if he were to continue with Argentina, his presence at the 2030 World Cup seems highly unlikely. On his official X account, the Ballon d’Or paid a heartfelt tribute to the Argentine legend: “Simply… Thank you, Leo. Lionel Messi played his last World Cup match. A journey marked by records, goals, and glory. Your legacy and your eight Ballon d’Ors will remain eternal.”

This message illustrates the immense impact Lionel Messi has left on the history of world football. World champion in 2022 and author of another high-level campaign in 2026, the Argentine may be leaving the global stage with a legacy that will continue to inspire several generations of fans.