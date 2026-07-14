Romania: David Kiki rebounds at FC Voluntari

In search of a comeback after a season disrupted by injuries, David Kiki has signed with FC Voluntari. The Beninese international defender remains in the Romanian SuperLiga, a league where he has already built a solid track record.

David Kiki will ultimately not leave Romania. Free since the termination of his contract with FCSB, the Beninese left-back has officially committed to FC Voluntari, which confirmed his arrival this Tuesday on its official platforms. This transfer offers a new opportunity for the defender of the Benin Cheetahs, whose 2025-2026 season was heavily disrupted. Hampered by various physical issues and facing significant competition, Kiki played few matches before coming to an agreement to end his adventure with FCSB.

At 31 years old, the former Akpro-Missérété player now aims to regain continuity and playing time under the colors of Voluntari. A challenge he will approach with a thorough understanding of Romanian football, where he has played for several seasons. The Akpro-Missérété native already boasts an enviable record in the Romanian league. He first won the national title with Farul Constanța in the 2022-2023 season, before repeating the feat with FCSB in 2024-2025.



